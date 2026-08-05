Perez Hilton Hospitalised After Bloodied Livestream Appeared To Show Self-Harm

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was taken to hospital after a distressing livestream from his Miami home triggered multiple emergency calls and prompted a response from local law enforcement. Authorities confirmed he is receiving medical care following the incident, which quickly spread across social media before being removed.

Media personality Perez Hilton was taken in an ambulance after he live streamed self harm at his home in Miami, reports US media.

According to reports of Newsweek, when officers arrived, they spoke with several of Hilton's family members and established that he was alone inside the property at the time. Deputies later chose to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched to Hilton's home on Tuesday night after receiving numerous reports from people who had watched a disturbing livestream in which he appeared to be harming himself.

According to Variety, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement explaining its handling of the incident:

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Disturbing Livestream Circulated Online

According to reports, the TikTok livestream appeared to show Hilton bloodied and seemingly harming himself. The broadcast reportedly remained live for around 30 minutes before it was removed. His TikTok account has since been suspended.

Concerned viewers contacted emergency services after witnessing the video, prompting the police response.

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Management Issues Statement

Hilton's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from several news organisations.

However, his management company, Golden Artists, later released a statement saying, "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client Perez Hilton."

The management further added, "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."