Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized after a distressing livestream from his Miami home. The incident prompted multiple emergency calls and a police response.
Perez Hilton Hospitalised After Bloodied Livestream Appeared To Show Self-Harm
Perez Hilton was hospitalised after a disturbing livestream prompted multiple emergency calls and a police response at his Miami home, authorities confirmed.
- Perez Hilton's distressing livestream showing self-harm triggered emergency calls.
- Police responded to his home, then Hilton was hospitalized.
- His TikTok account suspended and the distressing livestream removed.
- Management expressed concern, unable to contact him directly.
Police Respond After Concerned Viewers Raise Alarm
The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched to Hilton's home on Tuesday night after receiving numerous reports from people who had watched a disturbing livestream in which he appeared to be harming himself.
According to reports of Newsweek, when officers arrived, they spoke with several of Hilton's family members and established that he was alone inside the property at the time. Deputies later chose to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation.
Media personality Perez Hilton was taken in an ambulance after he live streamed self harm at his home in Miami, reports US media.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
Sheriff's Office Explains Crisis Response Approach
According to Variety, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement explaining its handling of the incident:
"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."
"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."
Disturbing Livestream Circulated Online
According to reports, the TikTok livestream appeared to show Hilton bloodied and seemingly harming himself. The broadcast reportedly remained live for around 30 minutes before it was removed. His TikTok account has since been suspended.
Concerned viewers contacted emergency services after witnessing the video, prompting the police response.
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Management Issues Statement
Hilton's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from several news organisations.
However, his management company, Golden Artists, later released a statement saying, "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client Perez Hilton."
The management further added, "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Perez Hilton?
Why did law enforcement respond to Perez Hilton's home?
The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies after receiving numerous reports. Concerned viewers had watched a disturbing livestream in which Hilton appeared to be harming himself.
What did Perez Hilton's management say about the incident?
Golden Artists, Hilton's management, stated they were aware of the concerning content but couldn't contact him directly. Their primary concern is his and his family's well-being.
What was shown in Perez Hilton's livestream?
The TikTok livestream reportedly remained live for about 30 minutes before being removed. It appeared to show Hilton bloodied and seemingly harming himself.