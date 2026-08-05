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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPerez Hilton Hospitalised After Bloodied Livestream Appeared To Show Self-Harm

Perez Hilton Hospitalised After Bloodied Livestream Appeared To Show Self-Harm

Perez Hilton was hospitalised after a disturbing livestream prompted multiple emergency calls and a police response at his Miami home, authorities confirmed.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Perez Hilton's distressing livestream showing self-harm triggered emergency calls.
  • Police responded to his home, then Hilton was hospitalized.
  • His TikTok account suspended and the distressing livestream removed.
  • Management expressed concern, unable to contact him directly.
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was taken to hospital after a distressing livestream from his Miami home triggered multiple emergency calls and prompted a response from local law enforcement. Authorities confirmed he is receiving medical care following the incident, which quickly spread across social media before being removed.
 

Police Respond After Concerned Viewers Raise Alarm

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched to Hilton's home on Tuesday night after receiving numerous reports from people who had watched a disturbing livestream in which he appeared to be harming himself.

According to reports of Newsweek, when officers arrived, they spoke with several of Hilton's family members and established that he was alone inside the property at the time. Deputies later chose to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation.

Sheriff's Office Explains Crisis Response Approach

According to Variety, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement explaining its handling of the incident:

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Disturbing Livestream Circulated Online

According to reports, the TikTok livestream appeared to show Hilton bloodied and seemingly harming himself. The broadcast reportedly remained live for around 30 minutes before it was removed. His TikTok account has since been suspended.

Concerned viewers contacted emergency services after witnessing the video, prompting the police response.

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Management Issues Statement

Hilton's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from several news organisations.

However, his management company, Golden Artists, later released a statement saying, "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client Perez Hilton."

The management further added, "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Golden Artists Entertainment (@goldenartistsla)

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Perez Hilton?

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized after a distressing livestream from his Miami home. The incident prompted multiple emergency calls and a police response.

Why did law enforcement respond to Perez Hilton's home?

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies after receiving numerous reports. Concerned viewers had watched a disturbing livestream in which Hilton appeared to be harming himself.

What did Perez Hilton's management say about the incident?

Golden Artists, Hilton's management, stated they were aware of the concerning content but couldn't contact him directly. Their primary concern is his and his family's well-being.

What was shown in Perez Hilton's livestream?

The TikTok livestream reportedly remained live for about 30 minutes before being removed. It appeared to show Hilton bloodied and seemingly harming himself.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Miami United States News Perez Hilton Perez Hilton Hospitalised Perez Hilton Livestream
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