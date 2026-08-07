Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘Dhurandhar’ Is Year’s Most-Watched Non-English Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix co-CEO visited India, launched storytelling initiative.

Dhurandhar was year's most-watched non-English film globally.

Sarandos highlighted India's cinema for global cultural moments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently travelled to the United States from India as part of celebrations marking 10 years of Netflix in the country. During his visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unveiled the ‘Netflix India Storytelling Initiative’. He also spoke to a national daily, where he praised Dhurandhar and revealed that it was the most-watched non-English film globally this year.

Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India’s media and entertainment industry global. 🎬🇮🇳



To this effect, we unveiled the ‘Netflix India… pic.twitter.com/IoyrrNh3wP August 5, 2026

‘Dhurandhar’ Is Year’s Most-Watched Non-English Film

Ted was speaking at Express Adda when he highlighted the film’s strong performance on Netflix, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi.

“Dhurandhar was the most-watched non-English movie in the world this year,” he said.

He added, “Bigger than every other language and second only to the US and the UK in terms of watching.”

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According to Netflix figures, Dhurandhar recorded 37 million views between January and June 2026 and topped Netflix’s viewing charts in 22 countries.

Will India Have Its Own ‘Money Heist’ Or ‘Squid Game’ Moment?

Sarandos also answered when India could produce a global phenomenon comparable to Money Heist or Squid Game. He, however, argued that India is already having that moment regularly.

“And I say India has that moment all the time. It’s much more likely to be in cinema,” he said.

He explained that India’s rich cinematic history gives films a strong advantage when it comes to creating global cultural moments.

“Right now, because there is this enormous, beautiful, rich, long history of movies in India… I think when we came in and made Sacred Games, it was a whole different kind of television,” Sarandos added.

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He further suggested that India’s next major global entertainment phenomenon is more likely to emerge from cinema, given the country’s long-standing film culture.

About ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The first instalment, released in December 2025, earned approximately Rs 1,350.83 crore worldwide.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrived in theatres in March 2026 and went on to gross approximately Rs 1,852.44 crore worldwide.