Death's Game Gets A Chinese Remake, Fan Cheng Cheng And Zhao Jin Mai To Lead The Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early promotions sparked online debate over cast name order.

The beloved 2023 South Korean fantasy thriller Death's Game is all set to get a brand-new Chinese adaptation, and this time, it is making the jump from a television series to a full-length feature film. The original Korean show had audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and stellar performances by Seo In Guk and Park So Dam. Now, the same intense survival narrative is being reimagined for Chinese cinema under the working title Deadly Loop, though production records also list it as One More Time. The film is currently in the early stages of production and is targeting a theatrical release in mainland China in 2028.

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Fan Cheng Cheng, Zhao Jin Mai's First Film Together

Leading the film are Fan Cheng Cheng and Zhao Jin Mai, who will be sharing the screen together for the very first time. Fan Cheng Cheng is set to play the protagonist Zhang Wei, while Zhao Jin Mai steps into the role of the mysterious grim reaper. Industry buzz also suggests that superstar Jackson Yee may appear in a special cameo, though his team is yet to confirm this officially.

#ZhaoJinmai's upcoming film of the korean drama remake, #DeathsGame, finally opened a weibo account!



Title is changed to: 再来一次 (eng. translation: One More Time)



weibo link: https://t.co/NzcWIC15kM pic.twitter.com/8NlA4X1HUe — for zhao jinmai ☆ (@jinmaifiles) June 4, 2026

Cameras rolled in April 2026, with filming taking place across real locations in Guangdong, China. Leaked videos from the sets have been making rounds online, and an official Weibo account for the film has also been launched. The official announcement along with a poster is scheduled for June 4. However, the production has not been without its share of drama. Early promotional materials that placed Fan Cheng Cheng's name ahead of Zhao Jin Mai's sparked heated debates among fans across online platforms. Director Zhang Yi Nan is helming the project, with pre-production and set construction having quietly kicked off in early April 2026.

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The Chinese film draws from the same webtoon by Lee Won Sik and Ggulchan that inspired the Korean series. The original story followed Choi Yi Jae, a man crushed by unemployment, debt, and heartbreak, who chooses to end his life only to face a supernatural consequence. Death herself forces him to live through twelve different lifetimes, each ending in a different kind of death. In the Chinese adaptation, the central character Zhang Wei finds himself caught in the same loop across twelve lives. Through each experience, he gradually begins to understand the true value of living and uses everything he learns to fight for his family and loved ones. To align with local guidelines, the story will be set in a fictional Pacific Islands nation rather than any real country.

The original Korean series brought together a remarkable ensemble that included Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Choi Siwon, and Oh Jung Se alongside its leads. The show aired in two parts, with the first four episodes releasing on December 15, 2023, and the final four following on January 5, 2024.