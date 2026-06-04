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HomeEntertainmentWeb SeriesDeath's Game Gets A Chinese Remake, Fan Cheng Cheng And Zhao Jin Mai To Lead The Film

Death's Game Gets A Chinese Remake, Fan Cheng Cheng And Zhao Jin Mai To Lead The Film

The 2023 South Korean hit Death's Game is being adapted into a Chinese film titled Deadly Loop, starring Fan Cheng Cheng and Zhao Jin Mai, with a planned 2028 theatrical release in mainland China.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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  • Early promotions sparked online debate over cast name order.

The beloved 2023 South Korean fantasy thriller Death's Game is all set to get a brand-new Chinese adaptation, and this time, it is making the jump from a television series to a full-length feature film. The original Korean show had audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and stellar performances by Seo In Guk and Park So Dam. Now, the same intense survival narrative is being reimagined for Chinese cinema under the working title Deadly Loop, though production records also list it as One More Time. The film is currently in the early stages of production and is targeting a theatrical release in mainland China in 2028.

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Fan Cheng Cheng, Zhao Jin Mai's First Film Together

Leading the film are Fan Cheng Cheng and Zhao Jin Mai, who will be sharing the screen together for the very first time. Fan Cheng Cheng is set to play the protagonist Zhang Wei, while Zhao Jin Mai steps into the role of the mysterious grim reaper. Industry buzz also suggests that superstar Jackson Yee may appear in a special cameo, though his team is yet to confirm this officially.

Cameras rolled in April 2026, with filming taking place across real locations in Guangdong, China. Leaked videos from the sets have been making rounds online, and an official Weibo account for the film has also been launched. The official announcement along with a poster is scheduled for June 4. However, the production has not been without its share of drama. Early promotional materials that placed Fan Cheng Cheng's name ahead of Zhao Jin Mai's sparked heated debates among fans across online platforms. Director Zhang Yi Nan is helming the project, with pre-production and set construction having quietly kicked off in early April 2026.

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The Chinese film draws from the same webtoon by Lee Won Sik and Ggulchan that inspired the Korean series. The original story followed Choi Yi Jae, a man crushed by unemployment, debt, and heartbreak, who chooses to end his life only to face a supernatural consequence. Death herself forces him to live through twelve different lifetimes, each ending in a different kind of death. In the Chinese adaptation, the central character Zhang Wei finds himself caught in the same loop across twelve lives. Through each experience, he gradually begins to understand the true value of living and uses everything he learns to fight for his family and loved ones. To align with local guidelines, the story will be set in a fictional Pacific Islands nation rather than any real country.

The original Korean series brought together a remarkable ensemble that included Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Choi Siwon, and Oh Jung Se alongside its leads. The show aired in two parts, with the first four episodes releasing on December 15, 2023, and the final four following on January 5, 2024.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the premise of the Chinese film adaptation?

The story follows Zhang Wei, who is forced to live through twelve different lives, each ending in death. Through these experiences, he learns to value life and fight for his family.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
K Drama Death's Game Fan Cheng Cheng Zhao Jin Mai K-Drama Remake
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