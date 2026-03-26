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Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has sparked conversation online after sharing a viral AI-generated short film that appears to take a direct dig at Donald Trump and Israel. The clip, reportedly originating from Iranian sources, has gained traction on social media amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Kapri’s reaction reflects both surprise and intrigue, as the video continues to circulate widely.

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‘Never Imagined This In The Middle Of A War’

I’ve always been a huge fan of Iranian cinema but this is something else !

Never imagined that in the middle of a war, Iran would be producing high-quality, pro-level short films, directly taking on Donald Trump and Israel.



pic.twitter.com/zMjJV9BYRR — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 25, 2026

Taking to X, the director, known for films like Pihu and 1232 KMS, shared the clip along with his thoughts.

He wrote, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Iranian cinema but this is something else ! Never imagined that in the middle of a war, Iran would be producing high-quality, pro-level short films, directly taking on Donald Trump and Israel.”

His remarks highlight the unexpected nature of such content emerging during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

Viral Video's Origin

May God’s vengeance for Gaza’s children, Epstein Island, and Minab school rest in Iran’s mighty hands. pic.twitter.com/1HRbiqKHaA — Iran Military News ☫ (@IranMilitaryEN) March 24, 2026

The video was initially shared by an account named Iran Military News on X. Alongside the clip, the account posted a strong message:

“May God’s vengeance for Gaza’s children, Epstein Island, and Minab school rest in Iran’s mighty hands.”

In a follow-up post, the same account added:

“66 Iranian children under the age of 5 have been killed over the past 20 days by the Epstein regime.”

KRK Shares AI Meme Video Amid West Asia Conflict

Iran has released one more Meme video to make fun of @netanyahu and @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/2S34Zxi0Ue — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 26, 2026

Kamaal R Khan has once again grabbed attention online after sharing another meme video, this time created using AI.

Known for frequently voicing his opinions on the ongoing West Asia conflict, Khan has been actively posting updates on his X (formerly Twitter) account. However, beyond commentary and news-related posts, he has recently begun sharing AI-generated content as well.

In his latest post, he shared a meme video featuring Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding a satirical twist to the ongoing geopolitical narrative.