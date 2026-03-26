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HomeEntertainment‘Never Imagined Pro-Level Short Film During War’: Vinod Kapri Reacts To AI Video On Epstein Files, Trump And Netanyahu

‘Never Imagined Pro-Level Short Film During War’: Vinod Kapri Reacts To AI Video On Epstein Files, Trump And Netanyahu

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri reacts to a viral AI-generated film from Iran taking aim at Donald Trump and Israel amid ongoing conflict.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has sparked conversation online after sharing a viral AI-generated short film that appears to take a direct dig at Donald Trump and Israel. The clip, reportedly originating from Iranian sources, has gained traction on social media amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Kapri’s reaction reflects both surprise and intrigue, as the video continues to circulate widely.

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‘Never Imagined This In The Middle Of A War’

Taking to X, the director, known for films like Pihu and 1232 KMS, shared the clip along with his thoughts.

He wrote, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Iranian cinema but this is something else ! Never imagined that in the middle of a war, Iran would be producing high-quality, pro-level short films, directly taking on Donald Trump and Israel.”

His remarks highlight the unexpected nature of such content emerging during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

Viral Video's Origin

The video was initially shared by an account named Iran Military News on X. Alongside the clip, the account posted a strong message:

“May God’s vengeance for Gaza’s children, Epstein Island, and Minab school rest in Iran’s mighty hands.”

In a follow-up post, the same account added:

“66 Iranian children under the age of 5 have been killed over the past 20 days by the Epstein regime.”

KRK Shares AI Meme Video Amid West Asia Conflict 

Kamaal R Khan has once again grabbed attention online after sharing another meme video, this time created using AI.

Known for frequently voicing his opinions on the ongoing West Asia conflict, Khan has been actively posting updates on his X (formerly Twitter) account. However, beyond commentary and news-related posts, he has recently begun sharing AI-generated content as well.

In his latest post, he shared a meme video featuring Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding a satirical twist to the ongoing geopolitical narrative.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral AI-generated short film about?

The film appears to be a critique of Donald Trump and Israel, originating from Iranian sources and shared amid the conflict in West Asia.

Who shared the viral AI-generated film and what was their reaction?

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared the film, expressing surprise at Iran producing such high-quality content criticizing political figures during a war.

What message was associated with the viral video's initial posting?

The video was shared with a message stating 'May God’s vengeance for Gaza’s children, Epstein Island, and Minab school rest in Iran’s mighty hands.'

What is the significance of this AI-generated film emerging now?

The film's release during a period of geopolitical tension has sparked conversations about the role of AI-generated content in shaping narratives during global crises.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Vinod Kapri Iran US West Asia Conflict AI Film
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