‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53; Succumbs To ALS Complications

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane breathed his last on Friday at the age of 53. The ‘Euphoria’ actor succumbed to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after his diagnosis. He had been spreading awareness about the condition following his diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teen daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

Eric Dane’s Family Issues Statement

Following his death, his family issued a statement, requesting privacy, AP reported. The statement, quoted by AP, read, “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received,” it added.

Eric Dane Spread Awareness About ALS



In December 2025, he joined the Target ALS Foundation’s Board of Directors to continue his commitment to the fight against ALS. At the time, he said, “This disease takes something from me every day. But I won’t let it take my spirit. Target ALS embodies that relentless spirit, and that’s why I’m joining the Board. I’m looking forward to working alongside the Target ALS team to continue pushing the limits of what's possible and changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis. This community deserves effective treatments, and I want to do my part to deliver them.”

Later this year, his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is set to be published by The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House. According to the publisher, the book reflects on defining moments in his life, right from his first day on the set of Grey's Anatomy to the births of his two daughters and the day he learned of his ALS diagnosis.

Speaking about the memoir, Dane had said, “I want to capture the moments that shaped me, the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted, so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart," before adding, “If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

Eric Dane’s television career was defined by a series of transformative roles, most notably his portrayal of the charismatic plastic surgeon Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. His arrival in Season 2 brought a new energy to the show, solidifying “McSteamy” as a fan favourite for years. Dane’s versatility extended well beyond medical drama; he spent five seasons at the helm of a global crisis in The Last Ship and earned critical acclaim more recently for his role as the troubled patriarch in Euphoria, acting alongside Jacob Elordi.