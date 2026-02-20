Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53; Succumbs To ALS Complications

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53; Succumbs To ALS Complications

Actor Eric Dane, known for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’, died at 53 from ALS, a year after diagnosis.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane breathed his last on Friday at the age of 53. The ‘Euphoria’ actor succumbed to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after his diagnosis. He had been spreading awareness about the condition following his diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teen daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

Eric Dane’s Family Issues Statement

Following his death, his family issued a statement, requesting privacy, AP reported. The statement, quoted by AP, read, “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.” 

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received,” it added.

Eric Dane Spread Awareness About ALS

In December 2025, he joined the Target ALS Foundation’s Board of Directors to continue his commitment to the fight against ALS. At the time, he said, “This disease takes something from me every day. But I won’t let it take my spirit. Target ALS embodies that relentless spirit, and that’s why I’m joining the Board. I’m looking forward to working alongside the Target ALS team to continue pushing the limits of what's possible and changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis. This community deserves effective treatments, and I want to do my part to deliver them.”

Later this year, his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is set to be published by The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House. According to the publisher, the book reflects on defining moments in his life, right from his first day on the set of Grey's Anatomy to the births of his two daughters and the day he learned of his ALS diagnosis.

Speaking about the memoir, Dane had said, “I want to capture the moments that shaped me, the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted, so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart," before adding, “If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

Eric Dane’s television career was defined by a series of transformative roles, most notably his portrayal of the charismatic plastic surgeon Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. His arrival in Season 2 brought a new energy to the show, solidifying “McSteamy” as a fan favourite for years. Dane’s versatility extended well beyond medical drama; he spent five seasons at the helm of a global crisis in The Last Ship and earned critical acclaim more recently for his role as the troubled patriarch in Euphoria, acting alongside Jacob Elordi.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Eric Dane's cause of death?

Eric Dane passed away from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was diagnosed less than a year before his death.

What were some of Eric Dane's most notable roles?

Eric Dane was known for his roles as Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, a lead in The Last Ship, and as the patriarch in Euphoria.

Did Eric Dane advocate for ALS awareness?

Yes, following his diagnosis, Eric Dane became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research, aiming to help others facing the same disease.

Who are Eric Dane's surviving family members?

Eric Dane is survived by his devoted wife and his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eric Dane
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53; Succumbs To ALS Complications
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53; Succumbs To ALS Complications
Entertainment
'I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan': SRK Opens Up About His Struggling Days
'I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan': SRK Opens Up About His Struggling Days
Entertainment
Assi Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha Delivers A Scathing Indictment Of Societal Rot; Taapsee Pannu Shines
Assi Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha Delivers A Scathing Indictment Of Societal Rot; Taapsee Pannu Shines
Entertainment
‘I tried to quit…’: Rajpal Yadav Says Jails Should Have Designated Smoking Areas Like Airports, Railway Stations
‘I tried to quit…’: Rajpal Yadav Says Jails Should Have Designated Smoking Areas Like Airports, Railway Stations
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget