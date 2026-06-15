Foo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foo Fighters announce first India tour in January 2027.

Bengaluru, Mumbai concerts feature diverse international supporting acts.

Dave Grohl expressed excitement for energetic, loud concerts.

Rock fans in India finally have reason to celebrate. After more than three decades of global success, Foo Fighters are preparing for their first-ever performances in the country with a two-city tour in January 2027. The acclaimed rock band, known for its high-energy live concerts and chart-topping songs, will perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of large-scale festival-style events. For fans who have waited years to see the group live, the announcement marks a major moment in India’s growing international concert scene and live music culture.

Bengaluru And Mumbai Concert Dates

The band’s India visit will begin in Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, before heading to Mumbai for a second show on January 31, 2027. Rather than traditional arena gigs, both concerts are being planned as full-day music events, featuring multiple performances before Foo Fighters take the stage as the headline act.

The organisers have also confirmed a line-up of supporting performers for both cities, bringing together a mix of international and homegrown talent. Bengaluru audiences will see acts including Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. In Mumbai, performers such as Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless are expected to warm up the crowd ahead of the headline set.

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Dave Grohl On India Debut

Frontman Dave Grohl expressed excitement about finally performing in India after years of anticipation. Speaking about the upcoming concerts, he said the band had long wanted to visit and promised audiences in Bengaluru and Mumbai “very long” and “very loud” nights, hinting at the scale of the performances fans can expect.

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Why The India Tour Matters

For years, Indian rock fans have hoped for a Foo Fighters concert, making the announcement particularly significant. The band remains one of the defining names in modern rock and has influenced generations through both studio albums and live performances. Their concerts are known for lengthy setlists, crowd interaction, and energetic performances, often running for hours and featuring fan-favourite classics.

With a catalogue stretching across decades, fans can expect a mix of older hits and newer material during the concerts. Tracks such as Everlong, My Hero, Learn To Fly, Best Of You, The Pretender, and Times Like These are among the songs many fans hope will make the setlist.

Foo Fighters’ first India tour is shaping up to be a landmark event for live rock music in the country. With two major cities, supporting acts, and a festival-like atmosphere, January 2027 could be one for Indian rock fans to remember.