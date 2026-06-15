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HomeEntertainmentFoo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027

Foo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027

Foo Fighters are finally heading to India for the first time with concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2027. The show promises a festival-style experience and supporting acts.

Reported By : Vijaya Mishra | 
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Foo Fighters announce first India tour in January 2027.
  • Bengaluru, Mumbai concerts feature diverse international supporting acts.
  • Dave Grohl expressed excitement for energetic, loud concerts.

Rock fans in India finally have reason to celebrate. After more than three decades of global success, Foo Fighters are preparing for their first-ever performances in the country with a two-city tour in January 2027. The acclaimed rock band, known for its high-energy live concerts and chart-topping songs, will perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of large-scale festival-style events. For fans who have waited years to see the group live, the announcement marks a major moment in India’s growing international concert scene and live music culture.

Bengaluru And Mumbai Concert Dates

The band’s India visit will begin in Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, before heading to Mumbai for a second show on January 31, 2027. Rather than traditional arena gigs, both concerts are being planned as full-day music events, featuring multiple performances before Foo Fighters take the stage as the headline act.

The organisers have also confirmed a line-up of supporting performers for both cities, bringing together a mix of international and homegrown talent. Bengaluru audiences will see acts including Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. In Mumbai, performers such as Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless are expected to warm up the crowd ahead of the headline set.

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Dave Grohl On India Debut

Frontman Dave Grohl expressed excitement about finally performing in India after years of anticipation. Speaking about the upcoming concerts, he said the band had long wanted to visit and promised audiences in Bengaluru and Mumbai “very long” and “very loud” nights, hinting at the scale of the performances fans can expect.

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Why The India Tour Matters

For years, Indian rock fans have hoped for a Foo Fighters concert, making the announcement particularly significant. The band remains one of the defining names in modern rock and has influenced generations through both studio albums and live performances. Their concerts are known for lengthy setlists, crowd interaction, and energetic performances, often running for hours and featuring fan-favourite classics.

With a catalogue stretching across decades, fans can expect a mix of older hits and newer material during the concerts. Tracks such as Everlong, My Hero, Learn To Fly, Best Of You, The Pretender, and Times Like These are among the songs many fans hope will make the setlist.

Foo Fighters’ first India tour is shaping up to be a landmark event for live rock music in the country. With two major cities, supporting acts, and a festival-like atmosphere, January 2027 could be one for Indian rock fans to remember.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Foo Fighters perform in India?

Foo Fighters will perform in India in January 2027. They will play in Bengaluru on January 29 and in Mumbai on January 31.

What kind of events will the Foo Fighters concerts be in India?

Both concerts will be full-day music events, designed in a festival style. They will feature multiple supporting acts before Foo Fighters headline.

Who are the supporting acts for the Foo Fighters India concerts?

Bengaluru will feature Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless. Mumbai will have Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz, and The Pretty Reckless.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Foo Fighters India Tour Foo Fighters India Concert Foo Fighters Bengaluru Show Foo Fighters Mumbai Concert Dave Grohl India Foo Fighters 2027
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