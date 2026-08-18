Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan OTT Release Confirmed, But Hindi Fans May Have To Wait

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jana Nayagan faced certification delays, pushing its theatrical release.

ZEE5 announces film's OTT premiere starting August twenty-first.

Initially, Jana Nayagan will stream only in Tamil language.

Despite strong earnings, film struggled to recover its budget.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has remained in the news for months after facing delays over its certification from the CBFC. The issue even reached the High Court, pushing back the film’s theatrical release. Now, after its box office run, the makers have announced its OTT premiere. However, there is a catch that could disappoint some of Vijay’s fans, especially those waiting to watch the film in languages other than Tamil.

When And Where Can You Watch Jana Nayagan?

The OTT release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been officially announced. ZEE5 shared the announcement on its Instagram page, confirming that the film will stream on the platform from August 21. The announcement has excited Vijay’s fans, with ZEE5 also sharing promotional videos and clips from the film on social media.

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Jana Nayagan OTT Release Has A Twist

There is, however, some disappointing news for fans outside the Tamil-speaking audience. Jana Nayagan will initially be available on ZEE5 in Tamil, while dubbed versions in other languages are expected to arrive later. Thalapathy Vijay has a strong fan base across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and North India. Fans waiting for the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada or Malayalam versions may therefore have to wait longer.

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Those who do not mind watching the Tamil version can watch it with English subtitles.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 322.56 crore worldwide, including an India net collection of Rs 196.68 crore and an overseas collection of Rs 93.50 crore.

Despite putting up strong numbers and breaking several records, the film reportedly struggled to recover its huge production cost. According to Koimoi, Jana Nayagan was made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. Since its worldwide collection remained below the reported budget, the film was considered a commercial flop despite its sizeable box office earnings.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead as a man who takes on corruption while working for the public. The film combines political themes with action and romance. Pooja Hegde stars opposite Vijay, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist.