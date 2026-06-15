Chiyaan Vikram’s Reported Rs 20 Crore Deal For Chiyaan63 Grabs Attention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film

He reportedly commands Rs 20 crore salary for this project.

Anand Shankar directs, reuniting with Vikram after

Excitement around Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiyaan63, continues to grow as fresh reports claim the actor may be taking home Rs 20 crore for the project. While there has been no official confirmation from either the actor or the makers, the reported figure has already become a talking point among fans. Directed by Anand Shankar, the action entertainer marks Vikram’s reunion with the filmmaker after Iru Mugan. With production already underway and a striking teaser unveiled recently, interest around the project appears to be steadily building.

Vikram’s Reported Salary

Industry reports suggest Vikram has allegedly agreed to an upfront payment of Rs 20 crore for Chiyaan63. The reported amount is believed to be lower than what the actor charged for certain previous films. According to circulating reports, the actor may have adjusted his fee after considering current market trends. Alongside the reported salary, there is speculation that he could receive a share in the film’s profits, although nothing has been officially announced.

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First Flame Glimpse Creates Buzz

The makers recently released a short introduction teaser titled First Flame, offering audiences an early look at the film’s tone. The glimpse featured a smoky, dramatic setting before revealing Vikram in an intense avatar. Composer Santhosh Narayanan’s energetic score added to the impact, hinting at a large-scale action entertainer designed around Vikram’s screen presence and mass appeal.

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Vikram And Anand Shankar Reunion

The film marks Vikram’s reunion with director Anand Shankar after Iru Mugan, a project remembered for blending action with suspense-driven storytelling. The pairing has naturally raised expectations, particularly among fans eager to see what the duo delivers this time around. Early signs suggest Chiyaan63 could lean heavily into action and spectacle.

Cast And Release Expectations

Reports indicate that Riya Shibu may play the female lead, while experienced actors MS Bhaskar and Urvashi are expected to appear in key supporting roles. Although the makers have not announced an official release date, industry speculation suggests the film may arrive in cinemas either by late 2026 or early 2027.

Vikram’s Recent And Upcoming Projects

Before Chiyaan63, Vikram had announced an action thriller with debutant filmmaker Bodi Rajkumar under the Shanti Talkies banner. However, there have been limited updates on the project in recent months. The actor was last seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, which is currently available for streaming and featured a strong supporting cast alongside him.

With filming now in progress, Chiyaan63 has quickly become one of Vikram’s most discussed upcoming films. The reported remuneration, reunion with Anand Shankar, and the teaser glimpse have only added to the growing curiosity.