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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOrry Moves Beyond Bollywood, Wants Photo With PM Modi Next

Orry Moves Beyond Bollywood, Wants Photo With PM Modi Next

Orry, known for posing with Bollywood celebrities, says he now wishes to click a photo with PM Narendra Modi, believing the Prime Minister already knows him.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Social personality Orry maintains high visibility at Bollywood events.
  • He expressed his wish to photograph Prime Minister Modi.
  • This desire was shared during a recent podcast conversation.
  • His comments regarding this wish gained online traction.

In Bollywood, attention is no longer reserved only for film stars. Orry has, in recent years, built a distinct presence for himself, becoming a familiar face at high-profile gatherings and celebrity events. He is often seen posing with leading Bollywood names, with his signature style and expressive photos frequently making their way across social media timelines.

Even with his growing visibility in these circles, Orry still has one standout wish he hopes to fulfil.

Orry Now Wants A Photo With PM Modi

In a recent podcast conversation, Orry was asked about the next person he would like to be photographed with. He named Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of his wish list. He also spoke about his habit of “manifesting” such moments, adding that he feels the Prime Minister is already aware of him. When asked about his outfit choice for the imagined meeting, his light-hearted and creative response added a touch of humour to the discussion.

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The video has since gained traction on social media, with users reacting to his candid and unconventional remarks. While Orry remains a well-known presence within Bollywood’s social landscape, this particular wish is yet to be fulfilled.

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Though not an actor, Orry is frequently seen at major Bollywood events, from high-profile weddings to industry parties. He often shares photos and videos with celebrities, reinforcing his visibility within entertainment circles. If his wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi does materialise, it would mark a notable and personal milestone in his journey.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Orry in the Bollywood social scene?

Orry is a social personality in Bollywood, known for his distinct presence at high-profile gatherings and celebrity events. He is frequently seen posing with leading Bollywood names, with his photos popular on social media.

What is Orry's most significant wish?

Orry's standout wish is to take a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He named PM Modi as the person he would most like to be photographed with during a recent podcast conversation.

How does Orry maintain his presence among Bollywood celebrities?

Though not an actor, Orry is a regular fixture at major Bollywood events, including weddings and industry parties. He often shares photos and videos with celebrities, reinforcing his visibility.

What was Orry's humorous response regarding a potential meeting with PM Modi?

When asked about his outfit choice for an imagined meeting with PM Modi, Orry gave a light-hearted and creative response. This added a touch of humor to the discussion during the podcast.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Bollywood Orry PM Narendra Modi
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