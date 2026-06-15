Orry Moves Beyond Bollywood, Wants Photo With PM Modi Next

In Bollywood, attention is no longer reserved only for film stars. Orry has, in recent years, built a distinct presence for himself, becoming a familiar face at high-profile gatherings and celebrity events. He is often seen posing with leading Bollywood names, with his signature style and expressive photos frequently making their way across social media timelines.

Even with his growing visibility in these circles, Orry still has one standout wish he hopes to fulfil.

Orry Now Wants A Photo With PM Modi

In a recent podcast conversation, Orry was asked about the next person he would like to be photographed with. He named Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of his wish list. He also spoke about his habit of “manifesting” such moments, adding that he feels the Prime Minister is already aware of him. When asked about his outfit choice for the imagined meeting, his light-hearted and creative response added a touch of humour to the discussion.

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The video has since gained traction on social media, with users reacting to his candid and unconventional remarks. While Orry remains a well-known presence within Bollywood’s social landscape, this particular wish is yet to be fulfilled.

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Though not an actor, Orry is frequently seen at major Bollywood events, from high-profile weddings to industry parties. He often shares photos and videos with celebrities, reinforcing his visibility within entertainment circles. If his wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi does materialise, it would mark a notable and personal milestone in his journey.