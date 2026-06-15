Orry is a social personality in Bollywood, known for his distinct presence at high-profile gatherings and celebrity events. He is frequently seen posing with leading Bollywood names, with his photos popular on social media.
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Orry Moves Beyond Bollywood, Wants Photo With PM Modi Next
Orry, known for posing with Bollywood celebrities, says he now wishes to click a photo with PM Narendra Modi, believing the Prime Minister already knows him.
- Social personality Orry maintains high visibility at Bollywood events.
- He expressed his wish to photograph Prime Minister Modi.
- This desire was shared during a recent podcast conversation.
- His comments regarding this wish gained online traction.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Orry in the Bollywood social scene?
What is Orry's most significant wish?
Orry's standout wish is to take a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He named PM Modi as the person he would most like to be photographed with during a recent podcast conversation.
How does Orry maintain his presence among Bollywood celebrities?
Though not an actor, Orry is a regular fixture at major Bollywood events, including weddings and industry parties. He often shares photos and videos with celebrities, reinforcing his visibility.
What was Orry's humorous response regarding a potential meeting with PM Modi?
When asked about his outfit choice for an imagined meeting with PM Modi, Orry gave a light-hearted and creative response. This added a touch of humor to the discussion during the podcast.
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