As fireworks lit up the Dubai skyline to welcome the New Year, Esha Deol experienced the moment with both celebration and quiet reflection. While the world around her embraced joy and fresh beginnings, the actor chose to honour a deeply personal memory, the absence of her father, legendary actor Dharmendra. Her simple yet powerful tribute instantly touched hearts, drawing an emotional response from her half-brother Bobby Deol and countless fans.

A Quiet Moment Under Dubai’s Glittering Sky

On Wednesday night, Esha turned to Instagram to share glimpses of her New Year celebrations. Among the images, one photograph stood out for its gentle emotional pull. In it, Esha is seen gazing at the moon as Dubai’s iconic skyline glows behind her, with the Burj Khalifa shining prominently in the distance. Dressed in an elegant black-and-gold ensemble layered with a black jacket, she appears calm, reflective and composed.

Accompanying the image was a message that spoke volumes in just three words: “Love you, papa.”

The post quickly drew a reaction from Bobby Deol, who responded with red heart emojis — a small gesture that carried enormous emotional weight.

The Loss That Still Echoes

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spans generations of Indian cinema. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Following his passing, the Deol family came together for a prayer meeting attended by several prominent figures from the film industry, including Salman Khan. In a more intimate setting, Hema Malini and her daughters later hosted a separate prayer meet at their residence, offering another space for remembrance and farewell.

A Final Performance Reaches The Big Screen

Adding another layer of emotion for the family, Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, released in theatres today. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Dharmendra in the role of Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.), the father of Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda leads the cast, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Rahul Dev.

Just days before its release, a special screening was organised in Mumbai on December 30, attended by Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and several other well-known faces from the industry. In the aftermath, filmmaker Anil Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others, praised Dharmendra’s performance, highlighting the emotional depth he brought to the story.