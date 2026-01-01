Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSpirit First Look Unveiled: Bruised Prabhas, Fierce Triptii Dimri And The Raw Vibe That Recalls Animal

Spirit First Look Unveiled: Bruised Prabhas, Fierce Triptii Dimri And The Raw Vibe That Recalls Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Spirit’s first look on New Year’s Eve, showcasing a bruised Prabhas and intense Triptii Dimri. Film releases in 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the world stepped into the New year, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked the moment with a dramatic reveal that instantly set social media buzzing. Just as midnight struck, the director unveiled the first-look poster of Spirit, his much-anticipated film starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

True to his now-familiar tradition, Vanga once again chose New Year's Eve for a major announcement, continuing a pattern that began with his blockbuster Animal. And much like that Ranbir Kapoor-led hit, the first visual from Spirit arrives soaked in raw intensity, setting the internet on fire with comparisons and speculation.

ALSO READ: ‘Ikkis Is His Salute’: Sunny Deol Calls Dharmendra’s Final Film A Gift To Fans

Inside The Spirit Poster: Grit, Bruises And Bold Energy

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The striking image presents Prabhas from behind, shirtless, his body visibly marked with bruises and injuries. Thick bandages wrap around his shoulders, back and hands, hinting at a violent past and a story rooted in emotional and physical scars. His long hair, heavy beard and rugged presence instantly reminded many fans of Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar from Animal, a resemblance that only strengthened the Vanga signature stamp.

Beside him, Triptii Dimri appears in a quietly powerful moment, lighting Prabhas’s cigarette while he holds a glass of alcohol in his other hand. The visual is minimal yet loaded with subtext, capturing tension, intimacy and conflict in a single frame.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas simply wrote, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

Fans React: ‘Rebel Roar’ And Director’s Signature

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

One fan commented, "It's the return of the long hair! This movie looks so edgy too!"

Another wrote, "Powerful Director And Actor Darling."

A third declared, "2026 began with Rebel roar."

While yet another summed up the mood with, "This is called Sandeep Reddy's film."

What we Know About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The ambitious project is planned as a multi-language release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean markets.

Last year, Vanga released the film’s audio teaser in five Indian languages on Prabhas’s 46th birthday, giving audiences their first taste of the film’s sonic world. The movie is officially scheduled for release in 2026.

Behind-The-Scenes Developments

Spirit also stayed in headlines throughout last year following Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project, reportedly over work-hour discussions. Without naming her, Vanga later posted a pointed social media statement addressing the controversy and criticising PR strategies. Subsequently, Triptii Dimri joined the film, marking her second collaboration with the director after Animal (2023).

As the new year begins, Spirit has already planted its flag as one of the most closely watched films on the horizon, and if this first look is any indication, audiences are in for a storm.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit Triptii Dimri Spirit First Look
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
India
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
World
Fireworks, Faith & Festivities: India & The World Step Into New Year 2026 With Hope
Fireworks, Faith & Festivities: India & The World Step Into New Year 2026 With Hope
India
India Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations
India Welcomes The New Year With Nationwide Celebrations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget