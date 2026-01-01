Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the world stepped into the New year, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked the moment with a dramatic reveal that instantly set social media buzzing. Just as midnight struck, the director unveiled the first-look poster of Spirit, his much-anticipated film starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

True to his now-familiar tradition, Vanga once again chose New Year's Eve for a major announcement, continuing a pattern that began with his blockbuster Animal. And much like that Ranbir Kapoor-led hit, the first visual from Spirit arrives soaked in raw intensity, setting the internet on fire with comparisons and speculation.

Inside The Spirit Poster: Grit, Bruises And Bold Energy

The striking image presents Prabhas from behind, shirtless, his body visibly marked with bruises and injuries. Thick bandages wrap around his shoulders, back and hands, hinting at a violent past and a story rooted in emotional and physical scars. His long hair, heavy beard and rugged presence instantly reminded many fans of Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar from Animal, a resemblance that only strengthened the Vanga signature stamp.

Beside him, Triptii Dimri appears in a quietly powerful moment, lighting Prabhas’s cigarette while he holds a glass of alcohol in his other hand. The visual is minimal yet loaded with subtext, capturing tension, intimacy and conflict in a single frame.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas simply wrote, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

Fans React: ‘Rebel Roar’ And Director’s Signature

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

One fan commented, "It's the return of the long hair! This movie looks so edgy too!"

Another wrote, "Powerful Director And Actor Darling."

A third declared, "2026 began with Rebel roar."

While yet another summed up the mood with, "This is called Sandeep Reddy's film."

What we Know About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The ambitious project is planned as a multi-language release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean markets.

Last year, Vanga released the film’s audio teaser in five Indian languages on Prabhas’s 46th birthday, giving audiences their first taste of the film’s sonic world. The movie is officially scheduled for release in 2026.

Behind-The-Scenes Developments

Spirit also stayed in headlines throughout last year following Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project, reportedly over work-hour discussions. Without naming her, Vanga later posted a pointed social media statement addressing the controversy and criticising PR strategies. Subsequently, Triptii Dimri joined the film, marking her second collaboration with the director after Animal (2023).

As the new year begins, Spirit has already planted its flag as one of the most closely watched films on the horizon, and if this first look is any indication, audiences are in for a storm.