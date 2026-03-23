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HomeEntertainmentDid Shah Rukh Khan Just Praise Dhurandhar 2? Viral Screenshot Claims ‘SRK Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar’

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Praise Dhurandhar 2? Viral Screenshot Claims ‘SRK Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar’

A viral screenshot claimed that Shah Rukh Khan praised Dhurandhar 2 for its storytelling and Ranveer Singh’s performance. Read on to find out whether he actually watched and praised the film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2 has been on everyone’s lips ever since it released in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is fast approaching the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The sequel to last year’s Dhurandhar has received praise from fans, actors, filmmakers and even politicians. Amid the growing hype, a screenshot claiming that Shah Rukh Khan praised the film after watching it has now gone viral online.

The Viral Screenshot

However, before we tell you if SRK actually watched Dhurandhar 2, here’s what the viral screenshot claims.

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The now-viral image shows what appears to be an “Instagram Story from SRK” praising the film’s storytelling and performances. In the screenshot, he is supposedly seen writing that he “watched Dhurandhar 2” and describing it as a film that stays with the audience.

The alleged message reads that the film is filled with “pride and power,” and that every moment “hits straight to the heart”. “And honestly, it stays with you. A film full of pride and power. Every moment hits straight to the heart-that’s cinema. Brilliant performances, stunning scale & storytelling that makes you feel everything.”

The message further claims that he praised Ranveer Singh, calling him “an emotion,” and expressed admiration for the entire team, including Arjun Rampal. “Hope Aditya Dhar offers me a film someday… Dying to work with him.”

Is The Screenshot Real?

The screenshot, however, is not authentic. It is a fake image that appears to have been created to ride on the ongoing chatter around Dhurandhar 2 and generate engagement on social media posts.

Social Media Reacts

After the screenshot began circulating online, many social media users checked Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram stories to verify the claim. Some users even asked AI chatbot Grok whether the screenshot was genuine. We also scanned Shah Rukh Khan’s social media handles to check if he actually posted a glowing review of Dhurandhar 2. However, the actor has not posted anything on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 

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Several users quickly pointed out that the post does not exist on SRK’s account.

One user wrote, “There is no such post from SRK. This is fake, and Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh don’t need Shah Rukh Khan’s approval. Dhurandhar 2 has already shattered box office records.”

Another simply commented, “This is fake.”

A third user wrote, “Posting fake screenshots to prove a point. A good film does not need validation from anyone.”

Yet another user added, “It’s fake and edited.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Shah Rukh Khan praised Dhurandhar 2?

A viral screenshot claims Shah Rukh Khan praised Dhurandhar 2, but this is a fake image created to generate engagement.

Is the screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's review of Dhurandhar 2 real?

No, the screenshot is not authentic. Social media users and our verification found no such post from Shah Rukh Khan's account.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?

Dhurandhar 2 is performing exceptionally well, fast approaching the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Who directed Dhurandhar 2 and who stars in it?

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Shah Rukh Khan Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2
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