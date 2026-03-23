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Dhurandhar 2 has been on everyone’s lips ever since it released in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is fast approaching the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The sequel to last year’s Dhurandhar has received praise from fans, actors, filmmakers and even politicians. Amid the growing hype, a screenshot claiming that Shah Rukh Khan praised the film after watching it has now gone viral online.

The Viral Screenshot

However, before we tell you if SRK actually watched Dhurandhar 2, here’s what the viral screenshot claims.

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The now-viral image shows what appears to be an “Instagram Story from SRK” praising the film’s storytelling and performances. In the screenshot, he is supposedly seen writing that he “watched Dhurandhar 2” and describing it as a film that stays with the audience.

The alleged message reads that the film is filled with “pride and power,” and that every moment “hits straight to the heart”. “And honestly, it stays with you. A film full of pride and power. Every moment hits straight to the heart-that’s cinema. Brilliant performances, stunning scale & storytelling that makes you feel everything.”

The message further claims that he praised Ranveer Singh, calling him “an emotion,” and expressed admiration for the entire team, including Arjun Rampal. “Hope Aditya Dhar offers me a film someday… Dying to work with him.”

Is The Screenshot Real?

The screenshot, however, is not authentic. It is a fake image that appears to have been created to ride on the ongoing chatter around Dhurandhar 2 and generate engagement on social media posts.

Shahrukh Watched Dhurandhar



More Meltdown! pic.twitter.com/9yjYAZrzqW — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) March 23, 2026

Social Media Reacts

After the screenshot began circulating online, many social media users checked Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram stories to verify the claim. Some users even asked AI chatbot Grok whether the screenshot was genuine. We also scanned Shah Rukh Khan’s social media handles to check if he actually posted a glowing review of Dhurandhar 2. However, the actor has not posted anything on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Several users quickly pointed out that the post does not exist on SRK’s account.

One user wrote, “There is no such post from SRK. This is fake, and Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh don’t need Shah Rukh Khan’s approval. Dhurandhar 2 has already shattered box office records.”

Another simply commented, “This is fake.”

A third user wrote, “Posting fake screenshots to prove a point. A good film does not need validation from anyone.”

Yet another user added, “It’s fake and edited.”