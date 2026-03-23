Zakir Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital? Comedian Poses With Family On Eid

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Zakir Khan was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital days after announcing that he would be taking a break from work to focus on his health. A video of the comedian from inside his hospital room, watching the India vs England Cricket World Cup match while dressed in hospital robes, soon went viral on social media. The video was a part of Ramadan vlog shared by his brother Arbaz Khan. On the occasion of Eid, the comedian was later seen posing for photos with his family.

Zakir Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital?

“Eid Mubarak,” Arbaz Khan wrote while sharing the photos on Instagram. In the pictures, Zakir Khan is seen wearing a blue kurta paired with black footwear. He poses for the camera with his brothers Arbaz Khan and Zeeshan Khan, along with their father Ismail Khan. In another photo, the comedian is seen laughing with his brothers, while a separate picture shows him posing with his brothers for the camera.

Arbaz tagged the location of the photos as Pune in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Zakir Khan’s Eid Post

To mark Eid, Zakir Khan also shared a segment from one of his stand-up comedy shows on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Eid, Biryani and Kuntal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208)

Zakir Khan Announces Break From Work

In a recent media interaction, Zakir Khan revealed that he plans to take a 1.5 to 2-year break from work in order to focus on improving his health.

“Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta, Main break lena chahta hu. Thoda student ki tarah Jeevan bitana hai. Sehat par dhyan dena hai. Thoda samay bitana hai. Thoda sa he break hai. 1.5-2 saal ka he break hai kyu ki bharat bauhat bhraman kar rha hu isliye samay lagega [I don’t want to step away completely; I just want to take a break. I want to spend some time living like a student again, focus on my health, and slow down a bit. It’s only a short break, around one and a half to two years, because I’ll be travelling across India, so it will take some time.”

Zakir Khan Upcoming Shows

Comedian Zakir Khan is scheduled to perform the final shows of his Papa Yaar India Tour, with multiple performances scheduled in Mumbai at the Dome, SVP Stadium on June 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20.

Zakir is also set to perform in Dublin at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on April 26 His USA leg includes shows in New York at Radio City Music Hall on April 17, Houston at NRG Arena on April 19, San Jose at San Jose Civic on May 2, Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on May 9, Austin at Bass Concert Hall on May 10, Los Angeles at The United Theatre on Broadway on May 16, Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre on May 22, and Washington DC at Capital One Hall on May 23.