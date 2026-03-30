Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets. RR's captain Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Rajasthan Royals Crush CSK In One-Sided IPL 2026 Clash
Rajasthan Royals crush Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in IPL 2026 as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive fifty and Overton’s fight define the clash.
RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have marked a dominant start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with an 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati's ACA Stadium. Having won the toss, the former's captain, Riyan Parag, invited the latter to bat first, and instantly rocked their top-order with his bowling lineup. The batting woes continued throughtout the innings, and only a late stand from Jamie Overton dragged CSK to a somewhat respectable score, that RR chased down without any issues at all.
RR Demolish CSK's Batting Lineup
After a Player of the Tournament campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup, there were high hopes from Sanju Samson on his CSK debut. However, he was clean-bowled by Nandre Burger on just six runs.
His captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, followed not too long afterwards, being dismissed in a similar fashion. Young U-19 World Cup winning skipper, Ayush Mhatre, was out next, gloving a sharp bouncer.
Kartik Sharma, on his IPL debut, did decently, putting some runs on the board, and besides him, it was only England's Jamie Overton, whose 43 off 36 took the team's total over to 127 runs, before he was run-out in the final over of the innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Thunderstorm
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15 years old, has earned a reputation of being one of the most explosive batsmen in the world, and his innings today were a fine example of that.
Chasing 128, he kickstarted RR's innings with a blistering half century in 15 balls, hitting four fours, and five sixes. He was dismissed on 52 off 17 deliveries, but the damage was already done.
This knock is now also the third fastest half century in the IPL.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 36), who opened with Sooryavanshi, finished the match with Riyan Parag (14 off 11) on the other end in 12.1 overs, stamping an authoritative win over the five-time champions.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the IPL 2026 match between RR and CSK?
What was CSK's total score against RR?
CSK scored 127 runs. Jamie Overton was their top scorer with 43 runs off 36 balls.
Who was the standout performer for RR in the chase?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the key performer for RR, scoring a blistering half-century in just 15 balls, the third fastest in IPL history.
How many wickets did RR take to restrict CSK?
The article highlights that RR's bowling lineup