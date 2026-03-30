Rajasthan Royals Crush CSK In One-Sided IPL 2026 Clash

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RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have marked a dominant start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with an 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati's ACA Stadium. Having won the toss, the former's captain, Riyan Parag, invited the latter to bat first, and instantly rocked their top-order with his bowling lineup. The batting woes continued throughtout the innings, and only a late stand from Jamie Overton dragged CSK to a somewhat respectable score, that RR chased down without any issues at all.

RR Demolish CSK's Batting Lineup

After a Player of the Tournament campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup, there were high hopes from Sanju Samson on his CSK debut. However, he was clean-bowled by Nandre Burger on just six runs.

His captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, followed not too long afterwards, being dismissed in a similar fashion. Young U-19 World Cup winning skipper, Ayush Mhatre, was out next, gloving a sharp bouncer.

Kartik Sharma, on his IPL debut, did decently, putting some runs on the board, and besides him, it was only England's Jamie Overton, whose 43 off 36 took the team's total over to 127 runs, before he was run-out in the final over of the innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Thunderstorm

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15 years old, has earned a reputation of being one of the most explosive batsmen in the world, and his innings today were a fine example of that.

Chasing 128, he kickstarted RR's innings with a blistering half century in 15 balls, hitting four fours, and five sixes. He was dismissed on 52 off 17 deliveries, but the damage was already done.

This knock is now also the third fastest half century in the IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 36), who opened with Sooryavanshi, finished the match with Riyan Parag (14 off 11) on the other end in 12.1 overs, stamping an authoritative win over the five-time champions.