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HomeNewsIndia‘We’ve Become Naxal-Free’: Shah Says In Lok Sabha, Targets Opposition

‘We’ve Become Naxal-Free’: Shah Says In Lok Sabha, Targets Opposition

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:19 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said India has effectively become Naxal-free, expressing confidence that the long-standing insurgency has been brought under control. Speaking on the issue, he noted that the government had set a target to eliminate Naxalism by March 31 and indicated that a formal announcement would follow once the process is fully completed. Shah said he is “absolutely confident” that the goal has been achieved, marking a significant milestone in the country’s internal security efforts.

Shah Attacks Congress

Shah also launched a sharp attack on the opposition over Naxalism, accusing them of fuelling unrest among tribal communities for political gain. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the country had suffered from Naxal violence for decades but had now largely overcome the threat. He claimed that regions such as Bastar in Chhattisgarh, once strongholds of Naxal activity, have seen significant improvement, adding that the issue is now nearing resolution after years of conflict and neglect.

Shah alleged that Naxalism spread due to Left-wing ideology and accused opposition parties of encouraging unrest among Adivasi communities to gain power. He questioned why the problem persisted for decades despite long periods of opposition rule.

He said large parts of tribal regions remained underdeveloped for years, asking why basic infrastructure and opportunities did not reach these areas earlier. Shah also criticised those defending Naxal ideology, questioning whether they fully accept the Indian Constitution.

Development And Security Push

The Home Minister said the government has taken a firm approach by combining development with security measures. He claimed that Bastar, once heavily affected, has now seen a near end to Naxal activity.

Highlighting past challenges, Shah said millions lived in poverty and thousands of young people lost their lives due to violence. He stressed that development is now reaching previously neglected regions under the current government.

Call To Surrender

Shah reiterated that the government has repeatedly urged Naxals to lay down arms and join the mainstream. He said rehabilitation opportunities are available for those who surrender.

However, he also made it clear that violence would be met with force. “Those who take up arms will be answered in the same manner,” he said.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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