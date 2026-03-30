Dhurandhar 2 Revised Print Sent To Theatres After Internet Spots Cameraman In Mirror: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Soon after the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, videos and photos of a goof-up in a scene shortly after the interval went viral. In the bathroom scene, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari is recognised by his childhood friend Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu. Since it led to a physical altercation between the two, However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the reflection of a cameraman in a mirror during the moment. While some fans defended the film and compared the slip-up to similar mistakes in films by Christopher Nolan, others mocked it online with memes about “weak detailing” and “peak detailing gone wrong”. Reports now suggest that director Aditya Dhar has fixed the error and sent revised prints of the film to theatres.

Dhuranadhar 2 Revised Print Sent To Theatres

According to a source-based report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Dhar acknowledged the mistake as revised versions of the film were distributed to cinemas. “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a trade source as saying.

ALSO READ| Rahul Banerjee’s Last Video From Bholebaba Paar Karega Shoot Goes Viral After Tragic Death In Odisha

The source continued, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection.”

He further explained that mistakes do happen, but admitting and correcting those mistakes is praiseworthy. “When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It’s praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and team got the mistake corrected.”

The corrected version, the source added, is expected to be the one used later for OTT and satellite releases.

All About The Goof-Up

In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the error appears during a tense confrontation between Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, and his childhood friend Pinda from Pathankot. The scene, featuring Ranveer Singh and Udaybir Sandhu, shows the two characters getting into a violent scuffle inside a bathroom, with Pinda pushing Hamza against the wall.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

Although only the two characters are supposed to be present, viewers noticed the reflection of a third person in the mirror — the cameraman filming the sequence. The moment quickly went viral online. Some social media users even compared it to a well-known blooper in The Dark Knight, where a crew member was briefly visible during an action scene, jokingly calling Dhar’s slip-up an unintended tribute to Christopher Nolan.