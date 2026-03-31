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HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Massive Fire Erupts After Iran Strikes Fully Loaded Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Near Dubai

WATCH: Massive Fire Erupts After Iran Strikes Fully Loaded Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Near Dubai

The attack, attributed to Iran by Kuwait, heightened maritime security concerns in the critical energy corridor. Global oil prices surged initially.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
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A fully laden crude oil tanker was set ablaze off Dubai’s coast on Monday after what Kuwaiti authorities described as an attack by Iran, raising fresh fears over maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The vessel, identified as the Al Salmi, was anchored at Dubai Port when it was struck, igniting a fire and causing structural damage to its hull. Kuwait’s state news agency, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), warned that the incident could potentially trigger an oil spill.

The attack marks the latest in a growing series of strikes targeting commercial shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. These assaults, carried out using missiles and explosive aerial or sea drones, have intensified since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

Fire Contained, Crew Safe After Drone Strike

Authorities in Dubai confirmed they were responding to what they described as a drone strike on a Kuwaiti tanker in local waters. Emergency maritime firefighting teams were swiftly deployed and worked to bring the blaze under control.

Despite the severity of the incident, officials said all 24 crew members were safe, and no injuries were reported.

Oil Markets React as Conflict Escalates

Global oil markets responded immediately. Brent crude futures climbed more than 2% in early Asian trading, reaching $115.17 per barrel following reports of the attack. However, prices later eased after a Wall Street Journal report suggested that US President Donald Trump may be open to ending the conflict, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut.

Still, the broader trend remains stark. Brent crude is on track for a dramatic 59% surge in March, marking its sharpest monthly rise on record, driven largely by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Tanker Carried 2 Million Barrels Bound for China

Initial assessments indicate the Al Salmi was carrying approximately two million barrels of crude oil sourced from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Shipping data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence and TankerTrackers showed the vessel was en route to Qingdao, China.

KPC confirmed that efforts are underway to evaluate the full extent of the damage.

Nearby Vessel Reports Close Calls

Earlier the same day, another incident underscored the growing risks in the region. A Greek-owned container ship sailing near Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura reported two separate projectiles landing in the water close to the vessel.

The ship, Express Rome, sailing under a Liberian flag, encountered the projectiles about 22 nautical miles northeast of Ras Tanura at around 1352 GMT. According to British maritime risk firm Vanguard, both incidents occurred within an hour, though the crew remained unharmed.

Vanguard also noted that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had previously claimed an attack on the same vessel on March 11.

No Claim of Responsibility Yet

No group has officially claimed responsibility for Monday’s tanker strike or the projectile incidents near Saudi waters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai's coast?

A fully laden crude oil tanker, the Al Salmi, was set ablaze after what Kuwaiti authorities described as an attack by Iran. The vessel was struck while anchored at Dubai Port.

Were there any injuries in the tanker incident?

No, all 24 crew members aboard the Al Salmi were reported safe and no injuries were sustained during the drone strike.

What was the Al Salmi tanker carrying?

The Al Salmi was carrying approximately two million barrels of crude oil sourced from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. It was en route to Qingdao, China.

How did global oil markets react to the attack?

Global oil markets reacted immediately, with Brent crude futures climbing more than 2% initially. However, prices later eased on reports that the US President might be open to ending the conflict.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait Oil Tanker Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict
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