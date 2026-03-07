Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Others React To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Others React To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 trailer sparks massive buzz online. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebrities react to the high-octane spy action preview.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken over social media within hours of its release. Dropped on Saturday, March 7, the intense preview of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller quickly became a talking point among fans and film personalities alike.

As excitement builds ahead of the film’s theatrical release, several Bollywood celebrities have already shared their reactions online. From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, many stars appear impressed by the scale, action, and energy of the upcoming sequel directed by Aditya Dhar.

Bollywood Celebrities React To Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

The 3-minute-25-second trailer has generated strong reactions across social media platforms. Many actors and filmmakers from the industry quickly shared their thoughts after watching the clip.

(Image Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)
(Image Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt reposted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Beast mode on!!! This trailer is out of control!"

(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Actor Vedang Raina also reacted enthusiastically, posting a GIF that read, "Absolute cinema."

Mouni Roy also showed her excitement by commenting, "And he is back 💥❤️🙌 can’t waittttt❤️‍🔥"

(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

 

Ranveer Singh himself shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Told you it was personal . . .”. 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also joined the growing wave of reactions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a message praising both the trailer and director Aditya Dhar.

He wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

His comment quickly gained traction among fans discussing the trailer online.

More Stars Join The Conversation

Several other actors and personalities from the film industry reacted to the trailer with excitement.

(Image Source: Instagram/@vickykaushal07)
(Image Source: Instagram/@vickykaushal07)

Vicky Kaushal also shared his excitement, writing, "Absolute madness!!! Mubarakaan in advance."

(Image Source: Instagram/@anilskapoor)
(Image Source: Instagram/@anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor shared the trailer on his story and wrote, "This is some serious beast energy"

(Image Source: Instagram/@karanjohar)
(Image Source: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Karan Johar added his reaction with the line, "Baap re!!!! BAAP being the operative word!!!"

Global Release Date Of Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the spy-action saga that blends espionage, geopolitics and large-scale action storytelling.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and early reactions to the trailer suggest that anticipation for the sequel is already running high.

With fans and celebrities alike praising the first glimpse, the big question now is whether the film will match the growing expectations when it arrives in cinemas.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the trailer for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released?

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was dropped on Saturday, March 7th.

Who directed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar.

What is the release date for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Which Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer?

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar, have reacted positively to the trailer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 Bollywood Reactions Dhurandhar 2
