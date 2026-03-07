Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Others React To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken over social media within hours of its release. Dropped on Saturday, March 7, the intense preview of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller quickly became a talking point among fans and film personalities alike.

As excitement builds ahead of the film’s theatrical release, several Bollywood celebrities have already shared their reactions online. From Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, many stars appear impressed by the scale, action, and energy of the upcoming sequel directed by Aditya Dhar.

Bollywood Celebrities React To Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

The 3-minute-25-second trailer has generated strong reactions across social media platforms. Many actors and filmmakers from the industry quickly shared their thoughts after watching the clip.

Alia Bhatt reposted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Beast mode on!!! This trailer is out of control!"

Actor Vedang Raina also reacted enthusiastically, posting a GIF that read, "Absolute cinema."

Mouni Roy also showed her excitement by commenting, "And he is back 💥❤️🙌 can’t waittttt❤️‍🔥"

Ranveer Singh himself shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Told you it was personal . . .”.

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also joined the growing wave of reactions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a message praising both the trailer and director Aditya Dhar.

He wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

His comment quickly gained traction among fans discussing the trailer online.

More Stars Join The Conversation

Several other actors and personalities from the film industry reacted to the trailer with excitement.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his excitement, writing, "Absolute madness!!! Mubarakaan in advance."

Anil Kapoor shared the trailer on his story and wrote, "This is some serious beast energy"

Karan Johar added his reaction with the line, "Baap re!!!! BAAP being the operative word!!!"

Global Release Date Of Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the spy-action saga that blends espionage, geopolitics and large-scale action storytelling.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, and early reactions to the trailer suggest that anticipation for the sequel is already running high.

With fans and celebrities alike praising the first glimpse, the big question now is whether the film will match the growing expectations when it arrives in cinemas.