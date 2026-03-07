Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Opens After Trailer Drop; Premium Shows Fill Fast

Excitement around Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is rapidly building as advance bookings begin rolling out across India. The much-awaited sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, but fans have already started reserving seats well in advance.

The film’s overseas advance bookings began earlier this week in select international markets. Now, with the trailer finally out, ticket sales have also started in India, adding to the growing buzz around the spy thriller.

Advance Ticket Sales Begin After Trailer Launch

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 was released on Saturday at 11:01 AM, and ticket sales in India opened soon after across major multiplex chains and booking platforms.

Reports suggest that the response has been swift. Within just an hour of the trailer’s release, around 5,000 tickets were reportedly sold on one ticket booking platform alone, which shows the strong anticipation surrounding the film.

Interestingly, the film will also have special paid preview shows on March 18, one day before its official worldwide release.

Premium Ticket Pricing Introduced For The Film

To match the hype around the project, national cinema chains are introducing a new premium pricing category called “Super Blockbuster Plus.”

This tier is expected to cost more than the existing “Super Blockbuster” or “Blockbuster” categories, which already price tickets 10–25% higher than regular shows.

In certain premium theatres, especially in Delhi NCR’s high-end multiplex properties, ticket prices for preview screenings are reportedly touching around ₹2500 including taxes. Despite the steep rates, several limited-seat screenings have already begun filling up quickly.

Long Runtime Influencing Ticket Strategy

One of the factors behind the higher pricing appears to be the film’s nearly four-hour runtime.

Such a long duration means cinemas can schedule fewer shows in a day, which reduces overall seating capacity. Higher ticket prices may help offset the reduced number of screenings.

The makers are reportedly exploring the possibility of shortening the film to around three hours and thirty minutes, though it is still expected to remain longer than the typical theatrical release.

Early Advance Booking Signals Strong Buzz

With ticket sales opening nearly two weeks before the release, the film is among the first Hindi releases to adopt such an early advance booking strategy.

The initial response suggests that audiences who enjoyed the first installment are eager to return to theatres for the sequel. As the release date approaches, the early surge in bookings indicates that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could open with significant momentum at the box office.