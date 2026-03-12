Dhurandhar 2 Song Ari Ari OUT Now! Ranveer Singh Unleashes Beast Mode

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the long-awaited sequel to Dhurandhar, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows planned a day earlier on March 18. The trailer, which dropped on March 7, quickly climbed to the top spot on movie trending charts on YouTube. While the visuals of gunfights, intense action, and espionage grabbed attention, the background track “Aari Aari” heard in the trailer stood out. The makers have released the complete version of the song today. In the song, Ranveer Singh has delivered a beast mode performance.

Watch Dhurandhar 2 Ari Ari Song

Earlier, the makers announced the release of the song in a social media post. Jio Studios wrote, “If you’re STILL not ready for this, get ready now Aari Aari out on March 12 at 12:12 PM.”

If you’re STILL not ready for this, get ready now💥 #AariAari out on 12th March at 12:12PM



Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only.

🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3bbsE#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.@RanveerOfficial… pic.twitter.com/9R5dV8rkKf — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 11, 2026

Origin Of The Song

The track featured in the trailer is a modern remix of a Punjabi hit from the early 2000s. The original was created by Bombay Rockers, a Denmark-based music group formed in 2003. The band came together when singer Navtej Singh Rehal began collaborating with producers Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz after a series of jam sessions. Their track drew inspiration from the Punjabi folk number Baari Barsi, which is a Punjabi folk verse tradition known as boliyan.

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These are lively couplets typically sung in a back-and-forth style on dhol beats during festive occasions such as weddings and other celebratory occasions.

Most boliyan begin with a well-known opening line: “Baari barsi khattan gaya si…”. The line loosely refers to a person leaving home to work for twelve years and then returning. In earlier times, such journeys were common as many men travelled long distances for work to support their families. These verses were not written anywhere but rather have been shared orally.

Baari Barsi In Ranveer Singh’s Films

This is not the first time a song inspired by the Baari Barsi tradition has appeared in a film starring Ranveer Singh. A version was also used in his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film reportedly has a runtime close to four hours. Along with Ranveer Singh, the cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in important roles.

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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

Early ticket sales for the film’s preview shows have been strong. Reports suggest that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold around 356,817 tickets across 8,371 shows nationwide for its paid previews. The estimated all-India gross from these bookings stands at Rs 19.01 crore, which rises to roughly Rs 24.2 crore when blocked seats are included.