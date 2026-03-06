Makarand Deshpande believes the director, Aditya Dhar, deserves the credit for Dhurandhar, not the actors.
ABP Exclusive | ‘Not Ranveer, Akshaye But…’: Makarand Deshpande Reveals Who Really Deserves Credit For Dhurandhar
Makarand Deshpande believes Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a version of Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 film Satya.
Actor and writer Makarand Deshpande has shared his take on who he believes really deserves the credit for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. In a recent interview with ABP Live, the 60-year-old said the credit should not go to actors like Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna. He also spoke about whether he liked the film.
‘Dhurandhar Is A Version Of Satya’
Deshpande said that while he enjoyed Dhurandhar, it reminded him of the cult classic Satya, which was released on July 3, 1998. “I liked his film. I felt it is a version of Satya,” he said.
He added that Dhurandhar felt more grounded and performance-driven. “More realistic [than Satya] where people are not flying. And there’s intensity, and there are actors acting. The characters performed by the actors are very good. Like, in Satya, there were so many good actors. I like the drama in it.”
‘Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna But…’
When asked which performance stood out to him the most, as many sided with either Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna, Deshpande said the credit should go to director Aditya Dhar.
“I think Aditya Dhar should be credited for this. Usne Akshaye Khanna ko banaya [He created Akshaye Khanna’s character]. The way he presented it. I think that was fantastic. Then usne jis tarike se jo bhai tha uska bhi character banaya, usne kai characters banaye [The way he built the brother’s character as well. He created many such characters].
He reiterated, “I think the credit should be given to him.”
Deshpande added that Aditya Dhar deserves recognition for Dhurandhar in the same way Ram Gopal Varma was credited for Satya. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres on March 19.
Makarand Deshpande Performs In Delhi
Meanwhile, Deshpande recently performed at Nexus Select City Walk for two days in an open theatre setup.
On the first day, he staged his play Piyakkad. On the second day, he performed Dear Wife. Both productions are written, directed, and performed by the actor himself.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Who does Makarand Deshpande believe deserves credit for the film Dhurandhar?
What film did Dhurandhar remind Makarand Deshpande of?
Dhurandhar reminded Makarand Deshpande of the cult classic film Satya, which was released in 1998.
How did Deshpande describe Dhurandhar compared to Satya?
He found Dhurandhar to be more realistic and performance-driven than Satya, with great intensity and excellent character portrayals.
What recent performances did Makarand Deshpande give in Delhi?
Makarand Deshpande performed his plays Piyakkad and Dear Wife over two days in an open theatre setup in Delhi.