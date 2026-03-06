Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor and writer Makarand Deshpande has shared his take on who he believes really deserves the credit for the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. In a recent interview with ABP Live, the 60-year-old said the credit should not go to actors like Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna. He also spoke about whether he liked the film.

‘Dhurandhar Is A Version Of Satya’

Deshpande said that while he enjoyed Dhurandhar, it reminded him of the cult classic Satya, which was released on July 3, 1998. “I liked his film. I felt it is a version of Satya,” he said.

He added that Dhurandhar felt more grounded and performance-driven. “More realistic [than Satya] where people are not flying. And there’s intensity, and there are actors acting. The characters performed by the actors are very good. Like, in Satya, there were so many good actors. I like the drama in it.”

‘Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna But…’

When asked which performance stood out to him the most, as many sided with either Ranveer Singh or Akshaye Khanna, Deshpande said the credit should go to director Aditya Dhar.

“I think Aditya Dhar should be credited for this. Usne Akshaye Khanna ko banaya [He created Akshaye Khanna’s character]. The way he presented it. I think that was fantastic. Then usne jis tarike se jo bhai tha uska bhi character banaya, usne kai characters banaye [The way he built the brother’s character as well. He created many such characters].

He reiterated, “I think the credit should be given to him.”

Deshpande added that Aditya Dhar deserves recognition for Dhurandhar in the same way Ram Gopal Varma was credited for Satya. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres on March 19.

Makarand Deshpande Performs In Delhi

Meanwhile, Deshpande recently performed at Nexus Select City Walk for two days in an open theatre setup.

On the first day, he staged his play Piyakkad. On the second day, he performed Dear Wife. Both productions are written, directed, and performed by the actor himself.