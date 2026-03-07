Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, dropped today at 11:01 AM, sparking massive online chatter. While the preview keeps its biggest plot twists under wraps, one element instantly caught the audience’s attention, the electrifying background track “Ari Ari.”

Within minutes of the trailer’s release, the song began circulating widely across reels, edits, and fan videos, turning the soundtrack into one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Sparks Social Media Frenzy

As anticipation builds for the sequel, the trailer has ignited conversations among fans across platforms. The visuals tease high-stakes espionage, action-packed sequences, and dramatic moments featuring Ranveer Singh.

However, despite the action glimpses, the preview largely avoids revealing key story details. Instead, viewers have found themselves hooked by the intense remix of “Ari Ari,” which gives the trailer a powerful and dramatic tone.

The track’s heavy beats and slowed-down rhythm amplify the film’s revenge-driven narrative, helping it stand out in fan edits and trending clips online.

The Origins Of The Iconic “Ari Ari” Song

Long before its resurgence in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the song had already built a strong legacy.

“Ari Ari” was originally performed by the Danish-Indian duo Bombay Rockers, appearing on their debut album Introducing… in the early 2000s. Blending Punjabi folk influences with hip-hop rhythms and energetic beats, the track quickly became a defining hit of that era.

Its roots trace back to the traditional Punjabi folk tune “Baari Barsi” (also known as “Wari Warsi”), which the duo reinvented with a modern pop-rap style. The song gained widespread popularity in both Denmark and India and played a key role in the album achieving multi-platinum success.

Over the years, the track has resurfaced in various remixes and film adaptations, including a recreated version in the 2019 film Satellite Shankar.

A Powerful Comeback In Dhurandhar: The Revenge

For Aditya Dhar’s upcoming sequel, the classic track returns in a darker, more intense remix. The version used in the trailer adopts a slower tempo and dramatic build-up, enhancing the film’s high-stakes espionage setting.

Fans have already pointed out how the music complements the action visuals, giving the trailer a larger-than-life feel. The combination of nostalgia and cinematic intensity appears to be one of the reasons behind the track’s viral resurgence.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film promises an even bigger scale, deeper stakes, and intense action sequences.

Ranveer Singh reprises his role in the sequel, which is set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will arrive in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming to reach audiences across India and beyond.