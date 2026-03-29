US Deploys 3,500 Troops Aboard USS Tripoli To Middle East As Iran War Intensifies

The United States has ramped up its military presence in West Asia, with the United States Ship (USS) Tripoli has entered the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility with nearly 3,500 Marines onboard. With this, the US has brought one of its largest amphibious assault ships (AAS) into an active combat theatre in West Asia, marking a significant escalation of American military presence in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to the United States Central Command, the vessel arrived in the region on March 27 after deploying from its home base in Japan. The warship serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Major Naval Build-Up in Region

Nearly the size of an aircraft carrier, the USS Tripoli is equipped to carry multiple helicopters, MV-22 Osprey aircraft, and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter jets, significantly boosting US operational capabilities in the theatre.

With its arrival, the ship joins other major US naval assets already deployed in the region, including carriers from the Nimitz and Ford classes, indicating a sustained and expanding American military footprint.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

USS Gerald R. Ford Moves Out of Combat Zone

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has moved out of the immediate conflict zone and is currently anchored at the Port of Split as of March 29.

The carrier had recently completed a transit through the Adriatic Sea after a resupply and maintenance stop at Souda Bay between March 23 and 26. Reports suggest technical issues, including a fire in onboard laundry facilities and ongoing plumbing problems, may keep the vessel out of active deployment for an extended period.

In a parallel development, the USS George H. W. Bush carrier strike group has departed from Norfolk and is heading towards West Asia. Its deployment could potentially raise the number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three, according to US officials cited in media reports.

Operation Epic Fury Intensifies

CENTCOM also provided updates on Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing US military campaign targeting Iran. The operation, initiated under former President Donald Trump, has seen extensive military action since late February.

According to officials, US forces have conducted over 11,000 combat flights since February 28, targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), air defence systems, missile sites, naval assets, and weapons production units.

More than 150 Iranian vessels have reportedly been damaged or destroyed as part of the campaign.

The military developments come even as diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran continue amid heightened tensions in the region, signalling a dual-track approach of military pressure and negotiation by the United States.