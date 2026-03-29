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HomeNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Chairs First IGoM Meeting To Review West Asia Crisis; Calls For Swift Decision Making

Rajnath Singh Chairs First IGoM Meeting To Review West Asia Crisis; Calls For Swift Decision Making

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the first IGoM meeting to assess West Asia's impact on India. Key ministers reviewed potential effects on economy, energy, and other sectors. Singh emphasised proactive coordination, vigilance, and swift policy implementation.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 07:30 AM (IST)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday chaired the first meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM),to review the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and assess its potential implications for India across key sectors.

The meeting, held at Kartavya Bhawan, was attended by senior members of the Union Cabinet, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

The Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) has been constituted to monitor the evolving situation and recommend proactive measures in response to developments in West Asia.

Focus On Preparedness And Coordination

During the meeting, the IGoM undertook a comprehensive review of the situation in West Asia, with a focus on its potential impact on India’s economy, energy security, and other critical sectors.

Rajnath Singh stressed the need for a proactive, coordinated, and forward-looking approach, urging all stakeholders to remain vigilant given the fluid nature of developments in the region. He also called for strong synergy among ministries and time-bound implementation of policy measures to ensure preparedness.

Guidance To Secretaries And Policy Review

The Defence Minister directed the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) to closely monitor developments and adopt a medium- to long-term preparedness strategy. He emphasised maintaining high-level coordination and ensuring swift decision-making to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

Presentations were made by seven EGoS groups, outlining sector-specific concerns and detailing policy interventions already initiated to mitigate potential risks.

Tackling Misinformation, Strengthening Communication

The IGoM also highlighted the importance of coordination with state governments and district administrations, along with timely public communication of policy measures.

To curb misinformation, ministries and departments have been directed to share verified updates, advisories, and developments through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s WhatsApp channel, ensuring accurate information reaches citizens and counters rumours and fake news.

The Group reaffirmed its mandate to continuously monitor the situation in West Asia and recommend proactive steps to safeguard India’s interests. It also stressed the need for ongoing assessment of the impact across industries to ensure resilience in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Defence Ministry Rajnath SIngh Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
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