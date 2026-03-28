IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve This Epic Milestone

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - There is a reason they call him the greatest to ever do it under the lights. In the high-voltage IPL 2026 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli didn't just walk out to bat; he walked straight into the history books.

As the "12th Man" army roared at a packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli achieved a feat that no other cricketer in the 19-year history of the league has ever touched.

The King of the Second Innings

While Kohli holds almost every batting record in the book, his latest milestone is a testament to his unmatched nerves during a run chase. Entering the match with a specific target in sight, Kohli expertly navigated the SRH pace attack to become the first-ever player to cross the 4,000-run mark in IPL chases.

To put this in perspective, only a handful of players have even crossed the 3,000-run mark while batting second. Kohli’s ability to calculate required rates and pick gaps under the immense pressure of a scoreboard countdown has now officially set a gold standard that may never be broken.

Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve 4000 Runs In IPL Chases

Despite the pre-match talk surrounding his new lotus tattoo and the franchise's ownership shift, Kohli’s focus remained laser-sharp on the pitch. He reached the 4,000-run chasing landmark with a signature flick through mid-wicket, sending the Bengaluru crowd into a frenzy.

This record-breaking knock hasn't just boosted his legacy; it has put RCB firmly in control of the season's first big chase.

The March Toward 9,000 Runs

With this chasing record now in his pocket, Kohli is rapidly closing in on the ultimate career milestone: 9,000 total IPL runs. Having started the night at 8,661 runs, every boundary tonight brings him closer to a number that seemed impossible a decade ago.

Whether he’s leading from the front or anchoring the middle order, the "Chase Master" has once again proven that when the pressure is on, the King is in his element.