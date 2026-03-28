Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score over 4,000 runs while batting second (in chases).
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve This Epic Milestone
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - History at the Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to smash 4,000 runs in IPL chases. See how the RCB legend reached the milestone against SRH.
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - There is a reason they call him the greatest to ever do it under the lights. In the high-voltage IPL 2026 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli didn't just walk out to bat; he walked straight into the history books.
As the "12th Man" army roared at a packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli achieved a feat that no other cricketer in the 19-year history of the league has ever touched.
The King of the Second Innings
While Kohli holds almost every batting record in the book, his latest milestone is a testament to his unmatched nerves during a run chase. Entering the match with a specific target in sight, Kohli expertly navigated the SRH pace attack to become the first-ever player to cross the 4,000-run mark in IPL chases.
To put this in perspective, only a handful of players have even crossed the 3,000-run mark while batting second. Kohli’s ability to calculate required rates and pick gaps under the immense pressure of a scoreboard countdown has now officially set a gold standard that may never be broken.
Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve 4000 Runs In IPL Chases
Despite the pre-match talk surrounding his new lotus tattoo and the franchise's ownership shift, Kohli’s focus remained laser-sharp on the pitch. He reached the 4,000-run chasing landmark with a signature flick through mid-wicket, sending the Bengaluru crowd into a frenzy.
This record-breaking knock hasn't just boosted his legacy; it has put RCB firmly in control of the season's first big chase.
The March Toward 9,000 Runs
With this chasing record now in his pocket, Kohli is rapidly closing in on the ultimate career milestone: 9,000 total IPL runs. Having started the night at 8,661 runs, every boundary tonight brings him closer to a number that seemed impossible a decade ago.
Whether he’s leading from the front or anchoring the middle order, the "Chase Master" has once again proven that when the pressure is on, the King is in his element.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant record did Virat Kohli break in the IPL 2026 opener?
How many runs did Virat Kohli score in IPL chases before this match?
Before the IPL 2026 opener, Virat Kohli had already amassed a significant number of runs in IPL chases, making him the leader in this category.
How close is Virat Kohli to reaching 9,000 total IPL runs?
Virat Kohli is rapidly approaching 9,000 total IPL runs. He started the match with 8,661 runs, and each boundary brings him closer to this milestone.