Who Can Cross Strait Of Hormuz Now? Iran Draws Clear Lines Of Access Amid War

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Iran’s chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade waterway that carries around a fifth of the world’s energy supply, has severely disrupted oil flows to several countries.

Nations heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil have resorted to measures such as adopting a four-day work week and reducing the use of air conditioning.

Sharp Fall In Shipping Traffic

As the war between Iran and the United States enters its second month on Saturday, limited shipping activity has resumed through the strait, though volumes remain significantly lower than pre-war levels.

Reports indicate that while over 100 ships passed through the waterway daily on average before the war, that number has now dropped to single digits, sometimes as low as three to four vessels.

India Among ‘Friendly Nations’ Allowed Passage

In a significant development for India amid concerns over liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, Iran earlier this week named it among a handful of “friendly nations” permitted to transit the otherwise restricted waterway.

On Saturday, two India-flagged LPG carriers, BW Tyr and BW Elm, began transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to a person aware of the development.

Over the past month, at least five vessels have reached India after crossing the strait. These include Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, Shivalik and Nanda Devi carrying LPG, and Jag Laadki transporting crude oil.

India is among countries such as China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan that have been allowed passage.

Iran Outlines Access Policy

“Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan,” the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post on Thursday.

Thailand and Malaysia have also said they have received assurances from Iran that their ships will be allowed passage.

However, vessels linked to the United States, Israel and their allies have been denied access.

Iran stated in a letter to the International Maritime Organization, “Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may – provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and ‌fully ⁠comply with the declared safety and security regulations – benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities,” reported Al Jazeera.

Debate Over Proposed Toll System

Iran’s Parliament is considering levying a toll on ships transiting the strait, with a draft law currently being finalised.

“According to this plan, Iran must collect fees to ensure the security of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” an official said, according to Iranian media.

“This is completely natural. Just as in other corridors, when goods pass through a country, duties are paid. The Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor. We ensure its security, and it is natural for ships and tankers to pay us duties,” he added.

However, a report by Lloyd’s List indicated that some ships are already being charged to pass through the strait.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned the legality of such a move. “One of the immediate challenges we’re going to face is an Iran that may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Not only is this illegal, it’s unacceptable, it’s dangerous for the world,” Rubio said.

Thousands Of Ships Waiting

Around 2,000 ships on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz are currently awaiting transit, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told Al Jazeera.