India’s Energy Lifeline Moves Again As Two More LPG Carriers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz

Two more India-flagged LPG carriers, BW Tyr and BW Elm, began transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a person aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.

The ships are not disclosing their destination ports through transponders for security reasons, and further details cannot be immediately revealed, the person was cited by Hindustan Times.

Awaiting Safe Passage

Both vessels had loaded cargo in the Persian Gulf more than a fortnight ago and were awaiting safe passage clearance from Iran, according to the source.

If the transit is completed, a total of six LPG carriers will have been permitted safe passage by Iranian authorities. No additional details were immediately available.

Earlier Shipments Reach India

So far, four India-flagged LPG carriers have reached the country after being cleared by Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude, along with gas and other commodities, is transported.

Strait Under Strain Amid Conflict

Iran has targeted several vessels in the strait, effectively disrupting the channel in retaliation for strikes by the United States and Israel.

India Pushes For De-Escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian twice since the conflict began, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

On Tuesday, he emphasised that the crucial waterway must “remain open for the world” to ensure the movement of essential commodities and energy supplies.

India ramps up LPG production

India imports nearly 60% of its cooking gas, largely from Persian Gulf countries. To manage supply concerns arising from the conflict, the country has increased liquefied petroleum gas production by nearly 50%, a petroleum ministry official said earlier this week.