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HomeNewsWorldIndia’s Energy Lifeline Moves Again As Two More LPG Carriers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz

India’s Energy Lifeline Moves Again As Two More LPG Carriers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz

Both vessels had loaded cargo in the Persian Gulf more than a fortnight ago and were awaiting safe passage clearance from Iran, according to the source.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Two more India-flagged LPG carriers, BW Tyr and BW Elm, began transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a person aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.

The ships are not disclosing their destination ports through transponders for security reasons, and further details cannot be immediately revealed, the person was cited by Hindustan Times.

Awaiting Safe Passage

Both vessels had loaded cargo in the Persian Gulf more than a fortnight ago and were awaiting safe passage clearance from Iran, according to the source.

If the transit is completed, a total of six LPG carriers will have been permitted safe passage by Iranian authorities. No additional details were immediately available.

Earlier Shipments Reach India

So far, four India-flagged LPG carriers have reached the country after being cleared by Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude, along with gas and other commodities, is transported.

Strait Under Strain Amid Conflict

Iran has targeted several vessels in the strait, effectively disrupting the channel in retaliation for strikes by the United States and Israel.

India Pushes For De-Escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian twice since the conflict began, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

On Tuesday, he emphasised that the crucial waterway must “remain open for the world” to ensure the movement of essential commodities and energy supplies.

India ramps up LPG production

India imports nearly 60% of its cooking gas, largely from Persian Gulf countries. To manage supply concerns arising from the conflict, the country has increased liquefied petroleum gas production by nearly 50%, a petroleum ministry official said earlier this week.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many India-flagged LPG carriers have been permitted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz?

As of Saturday, a total of six India-flagged LPG carriers are expected to have been permitted safe passage by Iranian authorities if the transit of BW Tyr and BW Elm is completed.

Why are the ships not disclosing their destination ports?

The ships are not disclosing their destination ports through transponders for security reasons.

What has India done to address potential supply concerns due to the conflict?

India has increased its liquefied petroleum gas production by nearly 50% to manage supply concerns arising from the conflict.

What actions has India taken to de-escalate the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian twice, calling for de-escalation and dialogue. He also emphasized the need for the waterway to remain open.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Energy Crisis INDIA Indian LPG Carriers Two Indian LPG Carriers Pass Through Hormuz
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