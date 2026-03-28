As of Saturday, a total of six India-flagged LPG carriers are expected to have been permitted safe passage by Iranian authorities if the transit of BW Tyr and BW Elm is completed.
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India’s Energy Lifeline Moves Again As Two More LPG Carriers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz
Both vessels had loaded cargo in the Persian Gulf more than a fortnight ago and were awaiting safe passage clearance from Iran, according to the source.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many India-flagged LPG carriers have been permitted safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz?
Why are the ships not disclosing their destination ports?
The ships are not disclosing their destination ports through transponders for security reasons.
What has India done to address potential supply concerns due to the conflict?
India has increased its liquefied petroleum gas production by nearly 50% to manage supply concerns arising from the conflict.
What actions has India taken to de-escalate the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian twice, calling for de-escalation and dialogue. He also emphasized the need for the waterway to remain open.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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