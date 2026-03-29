Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies

Washington: Mass protests swept across the United States, as hundreds of thousands gathered in cities nationwide under the banner of “No Kings,” targeting President Donald Trump’s immigration and foreign policy.

Organisers said the demonstrations were part of a coordinated national mobilisation, with more than 3,000 events planned across the country. The flagship rally at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul drew one of the largest crowds, with estimates of over 200,000 participants.

Protesters marched, chanted slogans and held signs criticising the Trump administration, particularly its immigration enforcement actions and involvement in the Iran conflict. In several cities, demonstrators lined major streets, while others gathered in public squares, waving placards and chanting in unison.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, the rally served as the central event of the day. It featured political leaders and prominent cultural figures. Gov. Tim Walz addressed the crowd and introduced musician Bruce Springsteen, who performed “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Other well-known personalities, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, and Jane Fonda, also appeared at the event, reflecting the intersection of political activism and cultural expression at the protests.

Thousands of protestors participated in cities including New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. Protesters gathered in large numbers, marched through downtown areas, and organised rallies outside government buildings.

Participants expressed a wide range of grievances, including opposition to immigration enforcement, economic concerns, and broader criticism of the administration’s policies.

In Los Angeles, hundreds marched through city streets following a gathering outside City Hall, where protesters.

In Houston, demonstrators carried a giant replica of the US Constitution through downtown, symbolising what organisers described as a defence of democratic values.

Some demonstrations included performances, speeches and symbolic acts such as carrying replicas of the US Constitution.

In a separate statement, Representative John Larson said, “Today, we are here to say THERE ARE NO KINGS IN AMERICA,” warning of what he described as a “dangerous misuse of power” and adding, “If we the people remain united and continue to speak up, we will not be defeated.”

“In America, we do not bow to kings,” said Senator Kristin Gillibrand.

“Our president should be focused on bringing down grocery prices, making health care affordable, and ensuring every family can get ahead, not using their position to boost their own personal brand. It is time that we institute this ban and make sure that our government serves the people, not one person’s ego,” she said.

“Today, in 2026, our message is.....No more kings. We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy. In America, We the People will rule,” Senator Bernie Sanders said.

“But let’s be clear: This moment is not just about one man’s greed, one man’s corruption or one man’s contempt for our Constitution. This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on Earth, who, in their insatiable greed, have taken over our economy, have taken over our political system, have taken over our media in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the working families of our country,” he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)