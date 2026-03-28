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HomeEntertainmentUK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Shares Emotional Moment With Newborn, Breaks Down In Viral Video

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Shares Emotional Moment With Newborn, Breaks Down In Viral Video

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, and Ritika Chauhan welcomed a baby on Ram Navami.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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Anurag Dobhal, the YouTuber who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 17, became a father on March 27. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, had shared the news of their baby’s arrival a day earlier. Dobhal, popularly known as the UK07 Rider, is currently recovering after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session. Despite being partially immobile after the accident, he was seen arriving at the hospital in a wheelchair to hold his newborn for the first time.

Anurag Dobhal’s Emotional Moment With Newborn

While sharing the video, Dobhal wrote, “Doosra janam mere bachey ke lie [My second birth is for my child].” The video opens to show people helping him get out of the car after the recent accident left him unable to walk properly. Friends then assisted him into a wheelchair before taking him inside the hospital.

ALSO READ| ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Anurag Dobhal Welcomes First Child Amid Personal Struggles, Wife Ritika Shares News

Inside the hospital, Anurag is seen holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time. The emotional moment shows him visibly overwhelmed as he looks at his newborn child.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Earlier, Ritika Chauhan had taken to Instagram Stories to announce the arrival of their baby.

“On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”

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She also shared a photo showing the newborn’s tiny feet.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Many social media users took to the comments section of the video to congratulate the couple.

“Happy days are back,” wrote one user.

“Bholenath saved you,” commented another.

A third user wrote, “Now behave like a father my brother.”

“God bless you and your baby,” another person shared.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Anurag Dobhal become a father?

Anurag Dobhal became a father on March 27. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, announced their baby's arrival a day earlier.

What is Anurag Dobhal's popular YouTuber name?

Anurag Dobhal is popularly known as the UK07 Rider. He gained fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 17.

How did Anurag Dobhal hold his newborn despite his accident?

Despite being partially immobile after a car crash, Anurag was seen arriving at the hospital in a wheelchair to hold his newborn for the first time.

What did Ritika Chauhan say about their baby's arrival?

Ritika Chauhan announced their baby's arrival on Ram Navami, calling it God's most precious gift. She also shared a photo of the newborn's tiny feet.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Anurag Dobhal UK07 Rider
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