‘Didn’t Smoke But…’: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Comparison With R. Madhavan Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz

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As Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate conversations and box office charts, comparisons with Uri: The Surgical Strike have resurfaced. At the centre of this debate is Paresh Rawal, whose portrayal of a character inspired by India’s National Security Advisor drew widespread acclaim. Now, as fans draw parallels with R. Madhavan’s role in the Dhurandhar franchise, Rawal has responded and in his signature witty style.

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Paresh Rawal’s Witty Response Goes Viral

Yes dint smoke but only broke the phones 🤣 https://t.co/fR2UT1gIpL — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 27, 2026

The conversation began when a user on X praised Rawal’s performance in Uri while pointing out one detail missing from the film. Sharing a still of his character, the user wrote, “I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoke in the film.”

Responding to the post, Rawal quipped, “Yes dint smoke but only broke the phones.”

The light-hearted reply quickly caught attention, with fans applauding his humour and revisiting his impactful performance in the 2019 film.

Fans Divided Over Uri vs Dhurandhar Performances

The exchange soon sparked a wider debate among viewers. While many praised Rawal’s gravitas and screen presence, others argued in favour of Madhavan’s portrayal in Dhurandhar.

One fan compared the role to the legacy of iconic characters, suggesting that multiple actors can bring their own interpretation to such powerful figures. Meanwhile, another user maintained that Rawal remains unmatched, while some viewers felt Madhavan delivered a stronger performance.

R Madhavan Addresses Smoking Scene Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Amid the ongoing discussion, R. Madhavan also found himself addressing a separate controversy linked to his character in Dhurandhar.

After backlash over a scene that allegedly showed him smoking while reciting lines from a sacred text, the actor issued a clarification. He said, “I am certain that during this scene, before delivering the lines, Aditya Dhar, who takes more care of these things than I do, told me to put out the cigarette well in advance. He said no smoke would come out of my mouth, no smoke would appear on screen, and there would be no cigarette in my hand because it is very pure and sacred for us,” clarified Madhavan.

AI Image Controversy Around Ranveer Singh’s Character

The film also faced another wave of criticism when images surfaced online allegedly showing Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban.

Director Aditya Dhar later addressed the issue, stating that the visuals were AI-generated and misleading. He emphasised that the team holds deep respect for the Sikh community and urged audiences to rely only on official content.

Ongoing Buzz Around Dhurandhar Franchise

Despite the debates and controversies, Dhurandhar and its sequel continue to perform strongly, both commercially and culturally.

With audiences divided over performances and narratives, the discussion surrounding the franchise shows no signs of slowing down, proving once again that cinema, beyond entertainment, often sparks wider conversations.