Explosion In Assam’s Jorhat Kills Man, Child; Two Injured Ahead Of Assembly Elections

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Two persons, including a 45-year-old scrap material collector and an 8-year-old boy, were killed and two others injured in an explosion in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Raja Maidam area of Jorhat town on Saturday afternoon. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion.

Locals Recount Moment Of Blast

“Initially, we thought it was an LPG cylinder blast, but later we realized it was something different,” a local resident said, adding that they rushed to the spot and found four people injured, Hindustan Times reported.

Victims Identified

The injured were taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Mohammad (45) and Mohammad Iqbal (8), both residents of Rajamaidam New Colony in Jorhat town. The injured are Sehnaj Begum (12) and Noorjahan Begum (35).

Scrap processing suspected as trigger

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jorhat, Sibhrajyoti Bora, said Noor Mohammad collected scrap materials from across the town and stored them at his rented house for processing.

“Locals said Noor was processing the scrap materials with a hammer when the explosion occurred, and children playing nearby were caught in the blast. We are examining the cause of the explosion,” Bora said.

Probe Underway

He added that the materials collected by Noor Mohammad are being examined to determine if there was any other factor behind the incident.

“We are investigating the matter further, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” he said.

Panic In The Area

The incident has triggered tension in the locality, with residents expressing concern over safety. Police confirmed that it was not an LPG cylinder blast, though the intensity of the explosion has caused panic.