Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsExplosion In Assam’s Jorhat Kills Man, Child; Two Injured Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Explosion In Assam’s Jorhat Kills Man, Child; Two Injured Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The incident took place in the Raja Maidam area of Jorhat town on Saturday afternoon. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two persons, including a 45-year-old scrap material collector and an 8-year-old boy, were killed and two others injured in an explosion in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Raja Maidam area of Jorhat town on Saturday afternoon. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion.

Locals Recount Moment Of Blast

“Initially, we thought it was an LPG cylinder blast, but later we realized it was something different,” a local resident said, adding that they rushed to the spot and found four people injured, Hindustan Times reported.

Victims Identified

The injured were taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Mohammad (45) and Mohammad Iqbal (8), both residents of Rajamaidam New Colony in Jorhat town. The injured are Sehnaj Begum (12) and Noorjahan Begum (35).

Scrap processing suspected as trigger

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jorhat, Sibhrajyoti Bora, said Noor Mohammad collected scrap materials from across the town and stored them at his rented house for processing.

“Locals said Noor was processing the scrap materials with a hammer when the explosion occurred, and children playing nearby were caught in the blast. We are examining the cause of the explosion,” Bora said.

Probe Underway

He added that the materials collected by Noor Mohammad are being examined to determine if there was any other factor behind the incident.

“We are investigating the matter further, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” he said.

Panic In The Area

The incident has triggered tension in the locality, with residents expressing concern over safety. Police confirmed that it was not an LPG cylinder blast, though the intensity of the explosion has caused panic.

Related Video

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Assam's Jorhat district?

An explosion occurred in the Raja Maidam area of Jorhat town, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

Who were the victims of the explosion?

The deceased were identified as Noor Mohammad (45), a scrap material collector, and Mohammad Iqbal (8). The injured are Sehnaj Begum (12) and Noorjahan Begum (35).

What is the suspected cause of the explosion?

The explosion is suspected to have occurred while Noor Mohammad was processing scrap materials with a hammer. The exact cause is still under investigation.

What was the initial reaction of locals to the explosion?

Locals initially thought it was an LPG cylinder blast but later realized it was something different. They rushed to the spot and found injured individuals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jorhat Two Injured Explosion In Assam Man And Child Dead Assembly Elections Assam 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Explosion In Assam’s Jorhat Kills Man, Child; Two Injured Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Explosion In Assam’s Jorhat Kills Man, Child; Two Injured Ahead Of Assembly Elections
India
Adani Defence Delivers 2,000 ‘Prahar’ LMGs To Indian Army, Flags Push In Indigenous Arms Manufacturing
Adani Defence Delivers 2,000 ‘Prahar’ LMGs To Indian Army, Flags Push In Indigenous Arms Manufacturing
World
Iran Sends Chilling Message To US As War Escalates: ‘Leave Only in A Coffin’
Iran Sends Chilling Message To US As War Escalates: ‘Leave Only in A Coffin’
News
Amit Shah Assam Rally: 3,000 Diyas Light Up Dhekiajuli Ahead Of HM Visit
Amit Shah Assam Rally: 3,000 Diyas Light Up Dhekiajuli Ahead Of HM Visit
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget