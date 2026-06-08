As Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut aggressively promotes her 26/11 heroic drama, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, her media campaign has crossed over into the world of Indian cricket.

Speaking at a promotional event for the film, which is scheduled for a major theatrical release on June 12, Ranaut took a moment to address the viral news dominating the nation: the historic senior India call-up of 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut; Exact Date Revealed

The teenage opener completely rewrote history books by making his way into Ajit Agarkar’s T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, eclipsing a 36-year-old selection milestone held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

World Cup Dreams

Kangana Ranaut, known for her vocal stances on national pride and recognizing exceptional homegrown talent, expressed immense admiration for the Rajasthan Royals starlet's fearless playing style.

While acknowledging the staggering burden of expectation already being placed on a teenager, Ranaut sent her best wishes to the young southpaw, stating:

"There is no pressure on the young man, but we wish him to achieve the same things as Sachin Tendulkar. We wish him to win World Cups for India in the future."

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Kangana Ranaut on cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi :



We really wish him the best. And we want him to be better than Sachin or Virat for our country. I mean not to put any pressure on him but bring the World Cup or something.#VaibhavSooryavanshi#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/HKExNes3ys — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) June 7, 2026

The comparison to Tendulkar is particularly poignant, as the entire cricket fraternity prepares for June 26 in Belfast - the tentative date when Sooryavanshi could take the field against Ireland to officially become the youngest male international debutant in Indian cricket history.

With head coach Gautam Gambhir looking to cultivate a hyper-aggressive, youth-centric blueprint for the next T20 World Cup cycle, Sooryavanshi has found an unexpected cheerleader in Bollywood's premier "Queen," adding further mainstream momentum to his highly anticipated international arrival.