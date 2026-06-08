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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Kangana Ranaut Sets Big Team India Goal For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mentions Sachin Tendulkar

Watch: Kangana Ranaut Sets Big Team India Goal For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mentions Sachin Tendulkar

Kangana Ranaut expressed immense admiration for the Rajasthan Royals starlet's fearless playing style.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 07:56 AM (IST)

As Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut aggressively promotes her 26/11 heroic drama, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, her media campaign has crossed over into the world of Indian cricket.

Speaking at a promotional event for the film, which is scheduled for a major theatrical release on June 12, Ranaut took a moment to address the viral news dominating the nation: the historic senior India call-up of 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For India Debut; Exact Date Revealed

The teenage opener completely rewrote history books by making his way into Ajit Agarkar’s T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, eclipsing a 36-year-old selection milestone held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

World Cup Dreams

Kangana Ranaut, known for her vocal stances on national pride and recognizing exceptional homegrown talent, expressed immense admiration for the Rajasthan Royals starlet's fearless playing style.

While acknowledging the staggering burden of expectation already being placed on a teenager, Ranaut sent her best wishes to the young southpaw, stating:

"There is no pressure on the young man, but we wish him to achieve the same things as Sachin Tendulkar. We wish him to win World Cups for India in the future."

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The comparison to Tendulkar is particularly poignant, as the entire cricket fraternity prepares for June 26 in Belfast - the tentative date when Sooryavanshi could take the field against Ireland to officially become the youngest male international debutant in Indian cricket history.

With head coach Gautam Gambhir looking to cultivate a hyper-aggressive, youth-centric blueprint for the next T20 World Cup cycle, Sooryavanshi has found an unexpected cheerleader in Bollywood's premier "Queen," adding further mainstream momentum to his highly anticipated international arrival.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what is his recent achievement?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting phenom who has received a senior India call-up for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England. He eclipsed a 36-year-old selection milestone held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Why did Kangana Ranaut comment on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Kangana Ranaut commented on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a promotional event for her film. She expressed admiration for his talent and wished him success in winning World Cups for India.

What historic milestone could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the youngest male international debutant in Indian cricket history. His potential debut is set for June 26 against Ireland in Belfast.

What did Kangana Ranaut wish for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Kangana Ranaut wished for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to achieve great things, including winning World Cups for India. She hoped he would be even better than Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar KANGANA RANAUT Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bharat Bhagya Vidhata
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