Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ Row, Says Hindi Version Was Made Without Approval

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Sarke Chunar Row: Nora Fatehi has addressed the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, which is picturised on her and Sanjay Dutt. She clarified that she shot the original Kannada version of the song three years ago and agreed to the project partly because it gave her the opportunity to work with Dutt. The actor said that when the song was explained to her at the time, “nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar”. However, upon hearing the Hindi version at the launch event, she found the lyrics objectionable and chose to distance herself from the track.

Sarke Chunar Was Made Without Approval: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to address the ongoing controversy through a video statement. In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this.. thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you’re just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” Nora Fatehi wrote on Instagram.

She added, “On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image.”

Shot The Kannada Song Three Years Ago

“I shot this song three years ago in a language called Kannada, which is a part of a different industry called Sandalwood. And when I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to work with him? He’s such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that’s what I thought of - Khal Nayak Hoon Main -which is also a very iconic song,” she said, before adding, “When they translated the song [to me], nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar.”

She added that since she doesn’t understand Kannada, she relied on whatever she was told. She also said that the makers didn’t take any approvals from her before creating the Hindi version of the song.

“Whatever they’ve done right now, which is creating a Hindi version and dubbing the voice in Hindi and having those lyrics which are very inappropriate, I had no idea about that. They didn’t take any approvals, they didn’t take any permission from me.”

‘They Created AI Image Of Sanjay Dutt And Me’

The 34-year-old actor said that she only saw the song, which had AI images of her and Sanjay Dutt, during the launch event.

“When I was invited for the launch at the event, I sat there and I saw the Kannada version, which first of all, I had a major issue with because they didn’t take any approvals from me when they created that lyrical version. They used very unflattering photos and if anyone knows me, they know that I have to approve all my photos. They put this lyrical version without my approval and they put it out there. Then they created an image of me and Sanjay Dutt, which was AI generated, which I’m already against AI, so I was already feeling really irritated at the event when I saw what I saw…. Then they played the Hindi version. Now, when they played the Hindi version, I knew it was a crap.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She also said that she told director Prem that the song would receive a lot of backlash. “I disassociated myself with the project. As you can see, I didn’t promote it at all. I again flagged it to the director.”

The Canadian singer and dancer further said that her artists, like her, who are not nepo kids, have little to no power over things. “I said, my image and reputation is on the line. Here’s the thing, as artists, especially artists like me who, one, we don’t really have this backing. We’re not nepo kids. We don’t come with a certain power behind us. It’s just us. We’re just individuals and the audience which is behind us. We have little power. We have little control.”

Nora Fatehi also expressed gratitude for the backlash, saying it ultimately pushed the makers to take the song down.

Sarke Chunar Row

The song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, had been removed from YouTube after receiving a lot of backlash, complaints with the Delhi Police and the Centre. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik, Onir and Ravi Kishan have slammed the song for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. The song is from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, which will release on April 30. The film is directed by Jogi Prem and stars Dhruva Sarja.