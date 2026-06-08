Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut expressed wishes for cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

She hoped Sooryavanshi would surpass Sachin and Kohli.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently plays with India A squad.

Ranaut promoted her film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, during a promotional event for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, was asked about 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. She not only described him as a “bright” cricketer and wished him the best for future matches, but also expressed high hopes for him. The 40-year-old said she wants him to be better than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Virat Kohli.

‘Want Him To Be Better Than Sachin Or Virat’

“We don’t have time to watch cricket, but we don’t want to discourage a very bright young kid - a young man, rather,” she said during the promotional event for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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She added, “We really wish him the best, and we want him to be better than Sachin or Virat for our country. I mean, not to put any pressure on him, but bring the World Cup or something.”

Kangana Ranaut on cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi :



We really wish him the best. And we want him to be better than Sachin or Virat for our country. I mean not to put any pressure on him but bring the World Cup or something.#VaibhavSooryavanshi#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/HKExNes3ys — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) June 7, 2026

Sooryavanshi is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A squad for the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A. His father is set to join him there after the BCCI made a special provision for the youngster. He plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). For his batting skills, he has drawn praise from both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

As for Kangana, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to release on June 12. The film is inspired by the medics who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

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At an event in Odisha, Kangana Ranaut said that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a tribute to India’s invisible workforce - nurses, watchmen, lift operators, electricity department workers, water department employees, weavers, and millions of ordinary government and private sector workers whose contributions to the nation often go unrecognised.