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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Want Him To Be Better Than Sachin Or Virat’: Kangana Ranaut Has High Hopes For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

‘Want Him To Be Better Than Sachin Or Virat’: Kangana Ranaut Has High Hopes For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Kangana Ranaut has pinned high hopes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the cricketer must improve his cricketing game so much that he becomes better than Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut expressed wishes for cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • She hoped Sooryavanshi would surpass Sachin and Kohli.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi currently plays with India A squad.
  • Ranaut promoted her film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, during a promotional event for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, was asked about 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. She not only described him as a “bright” cricketer and wished him the best for future matches, but also expressed high hopes for him. The 40-year-old said she wants him to be better than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain Virat Kohli.

‘Want Him To Be Better Than Sachin Or Virat’

“We don’t have time to watch cricket, but we don’t want to discourage a very bright young kid - a young man, rather,” she said during the promotional event for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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She added, “We really wish him the best, and we want him to be better than Sachin or Virat for our country. I mean, not to put any pressure on him, but bring the World Cup or something.”

Sooryavanshi is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A squad for the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka A. His father is set to join him there after the BCCI made a special provision for the youngster. He plays for Bihar in domestic cricket and the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). For his batting skills, he has drawn praise from both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

As for Kangana, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to release on June 12. The film is inspired by the medics who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

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At an event in Odisha, Kangana Ranaut said that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a tribute to India’s invisible workforce - nurses, watchmen, lift operators, electricity department workers, water department employees, weavers, and millions of ordinary government and private sector workers whose contributions to the nation often go unrecognised.

 

Before You Go

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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