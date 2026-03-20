Dhurandhar 2 Eyes Rs 100 Cr Day Again, Ustaad Bhagat Singh Stays In Single Digits

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh went head-to-head at the box office on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 became the biggest opener in Bollywood, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh the third biggest Tollywood opener of 2026. Despite the excitement around both films among fans, there’s a huge difference when it comes to their box office numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk data by 10 PM on Day 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh had earned Rs 9.23 crore, while Dhurandhar 2 had already minted Rs 96.91 crore. Collections are expected to rise further as earnings from night shows are yet to be added.

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For Dhurandhar 2, Hindi shows have been the major contributor. The Hindi version earned Rs 95.07 crore with a 62.7 per cent occupancy across 26,268 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.46 crore with 37 per cent occupancy from 965 shows, and the Tamil version earned Rs 0.36 crore with 25 per cent occupancy from 462 shows. The Kannada version brought in Rs 0.02 crore from 33 shows at 24 per cent occupancy, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 0.00 crore with a 5 per cent occupancy across 39 shows.

Unlike Dhurandhar 2, which was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released only in Telugu. Its Telugu version earned Rs 9.23 crore with a 34 per cent occupancy across 4,541 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, opened at Rs 31.5 crore on its first day at the box office. With 4,607 shows across India, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 69 per cent. Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, has earned Rs 102.55 crore so far, with 21,633 shows screened and an overall occupancy of 67.8 per cent.

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In Dhurandhar 2, the Hindi version dominated the collections, earning Rs 99.10 crore from 19,501 shows with an occupancy of 71.3 per cent. The Telugu version contributed Rs 2.12 crore from 1,112 shows at 41 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore from 862 shows at 30 per cent occupancy. The Malayalam version collected Rs 0.09 crore from 96 shows at 21 per cent occupancy, and the Kannada version brought in Rs 0.08 crore from 62 shows with 19 per cent occupancy.

Having said that, the total collection for Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 220.25 crore, while for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it stands at Rs 43.98 crore. It would be interesting to witness what records both films break in the coming days.







