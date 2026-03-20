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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral

Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral

Despite being banned in Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is reportedly circulating on piracy platforms in the country.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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Much like the first film, Dhurandhar 2, which is banned in Pakistan, has already made its way to piracy platforms and is reportedly being watched there. A video showing a man watching the film in Lahore has gone viral on social media. This comes after the film was released on March 19 worldwide. Earlier, Dhurandhar was also being sold in Pakistan’s piracy market at just Rs 16. 

Dhurandhar 2 Being Watched In Pakistan

The video was shared by Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid, who appeared to be watching a pirated version at home. “Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

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In the video, a television screen shows a scene featuring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Social media users were quick to react, with many pointing out a “detail” visible on the TV screen. One user joked, “The TV screen looks slightly cracked. Did you watch the T20 World Cup match on it?”

Another user referenced a popular line from the film, writing, “Pakistan ka mustaqbil ab Hindustan tay karega (India will now decide the fate of Pakistan).”

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“Movie’s so good that even Pakistanis are enjoying it,” another user commented.

A fourth wrote, “Imagine watching your own downfall as entertainment, only a Pakistani can do that. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.”

However, not everyone was amused. Some Pakistani users criticised the act of watching a pirated Indian film. “Absolutely no shame, watching a pirated film that demeans Pakistan, right in Lahore,” one comment read.

Several users also responded with memes. One joked, “Darr nahi, Dhar ka mahol hai,” while another wrote, “Karachi ki barbadi Lahore mein dekh raha hai.”

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows held a day earlier. While most Hindi shows ran on time, the Tamil and Telugu screenings were delayed until 9 pm, and the Kannada and Malayalam shows were pushed to the next morning due to technical glitches. Despite these issues, the film recorded an impressive Day 0 collection of Rs 43 crore, while its Day 1 earnings crossed Rs 102.55 crore.

The film is the sequel to the first part, which was released in December last year and has so far minted Rs 1300 crore. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the movie Dhurandhar 2 available in Pakistan?

Dhurandhar 2 has been banned in Pakistan but is reportedly being watched on piracy platforms there.

Where was the pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 seen?

A video shared on social media showed a man watching a pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 at home in Lahore, Pakistan.

How did social media users react to the video of Dhurandhar 2 being watched in Pakistan?

Reactions varied, with some users joking about the TV screen and quoting movie lines, while others criticized the act of watching a pirated film that demeans Pakistan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lahore Viral Trending Pakistan Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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