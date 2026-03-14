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Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was offered a cameo by Aditya Dhar in the sequel to his film Dhurandhar. However, the 69-year-old actor turned down the offer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, among others. In a conversation with India Today, he revealed the reason behind turning down the offer.

Anil Kapoor Rejected Dhurandhar 2

Anil Kapoor revealed that he was offered the role in the film, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, but had to turn it down.

“Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important. Only talent cannot make you what you are. So those days were committed to some other filmmaker,” he told India Today.

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He added that he would have loved to be a part of the “fantastic” film, but he couldn’t. “I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he added.

The actor further said that it could happen with Aditya Dhar too, but he will stick with the film he had already committed. “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him also. There will be some other filmmaker who at that time has given a big blockbuster and I’ve committed to Aditya and I then go and do that film and I cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So he did offer me, and hopefully we will work together in the future.”

When asked whether he would be part of Dhurandhar 3, he said he plans to do something “new”. It is to be noted that the makers have not announced any plans for the third instalment of Dhurandhar.

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Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Suresh Triveni’s directorial Subedaar, which was released on March 5 on Prime Video. The film is currently trending at number 2 in India on the platform owned by Amazon. It also features Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

“Haunted by loss and drifting away from his daughter, a retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya's newly found civilian life is jolted by one reckless act. As old wounds reopen, he must summon the warrior within to face a new kind of war - one that hits too close to his heart,” read the description of the film on Prime Video.