Aditya Dhar’s directorial Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has landed in controversy just days ahead of its theatrical release. The makers of the film have been served a legal notice over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Dhurandhar 2 Served Legal Notice

According to the notice, certain scenes and promotional material from the film allegedly show Ranveer Singh’s Sikh character smoking a cigarette, which is considered against the principles and traditions of Sikhism. The complainants claim that this depiction has hurt their sentiments and have demanded edits from the makers.

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The notice states that tobacco use and smoking are strictly prohibited in Sikhism, and portraying a Sikh individual engaging in such an act is seen as religiously insensitive and disrespectful to the faith.

The party that issued the notice has demanded that all scenes showing Ranveer Singh’s Sikh character smoking be immediately removed from the film. It has also asked the makers to delete such visuals from the film’s posters, trailers, and other promotional material.

Complainants Demand Public Apology

The filmmakers have also been asked to issue a public apology to the Sikh community for hurting their religious sentiments. The notice warns that if these demands are not fulfilled within the stipulated time, legal action may be initiated against the filmmakers and other concerned parties.

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‘Remove Or Correct Offensive Poster’: Shiromani Akali Dal

Paramjit Singh Sarna, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi, also shared a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), urging the authorities to take cognisance of the matter and “remove or correct offensive poster”.

“The poster of the Pralay song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles,” wrote Paramjit Singh Sarna on X.

He added that tobacco is prohibited and regarded as one of the gravest breaches of the Sikh code of conduct. “Displaying a Sikh wearing a Dastaar while holding a cigarette is therefore a blatant misrepresentation of Sikh identity and hurts the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide.”

“The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith. Its use in this context is completely irrelevant to the narrative of the film and appears to trivialise and misrepresent Sikh beliefs before a global audience. Such imagery directly attacks Sikh sentiments and projects a distorted understanding of the Sikh faith,” he went on to say.

The poster of the Pralay song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles.



In Sikh tradition, tobacco is strictly prohibited and regarded as a Bajjar… pic.twitter.com/ZoThF3K5Vp — Paramjit Singh Sarna (@ParamjitSSarna) March 12, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid previews planned a day earlier on March 18. Ahead of the sequel’s release, the makers have also re-released the first film, Dhurandhar, across 500 screens worldwide.