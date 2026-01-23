Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Dharmendra Ka Beta’: Sunny Deol’s Emotional Tribute To Father In Border 2 Goes Viral

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, features an emotional tribute to Dharmendra, who breathed his last in November 2025.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2 hit theatres on Friday, January 23, and has been earning rave reviews from both fans and critics. Anurag Singh’s directorial and sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border has an emotional tribute to the “original He-Man” of Bollywood - Dharmendra. Although JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta, had earlier hinted that the film would feature a special tribute to Dharmendra, she chose not to reveal any details at the time. Now, after watching the much-anticipated film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, fans have taken to social media to share and discuss the emotional moment.

Sunny Deol’s Tribute To Dharmendra

Can you guess where the tribute appears? Is there a scene honouring him? Is there a dialogue in his voice? Does he feature in a special appearance?

Here’s a gentle hint: it reveals itself in the very first moments of the film. By now, you may have guessed. Yes, it’s in the opening credits.

Instead of simply “Sunny Deol,” the credit carries his name with the words “Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta” placed beneath it in brackets.

And yes, it sends a quiet shiver down the spine. We felt it too.

‘What A Tribute To Dharmendra Ji’: Internet Praises Border 2 Team 

Social media users were quick enough to talk about the special tribute. One person wrote, “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by Border2 team…,” before adding, “Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai, but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.”

Another social media user claimed that the film opens with a title card for Dharmendra, which reads, “This is for Papa.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra, known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji’, breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. He died two weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, and a month ahead of his upcoming film Ikkis’s release. 

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Border 2 released?

Border 2 was released on Friday, January 23. The film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

How does Border 2 pay tribute to Dharmendra?

The film includes a tribute to Dharmendra in its opening credits. Sunny Deol's name is displayed with the phrase 'Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta' in brackets beneath it.

What is the significance of the tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2?

The tribute is an emotional gesture from the Border 2 team to Dharmendra. It has been met with appreciation from fans who understand the emotional depth of the gesture.

What is Border 2 a sequel to?

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film, Border. The new film is directed by Anurag Singh and is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
