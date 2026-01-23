Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX

The 1997 film Border is an emotion for everyone. Naturally, when Border 2 was announced, it sparked mixed reactions. There was trolling, scepticism, and claims that it was just a money-making exercise. But once you watch the film, it becomes clear that this is not the case. Border 2 turns out to be a genuinely good film, one that tells the story of India’s brave soldiers, understands the pain of their families, makes you emotional, moves you to tears, fills you with pride, and still manages to entertain. It must also be said that the emotional weight of the film easily overpowers its weak VFX.

Story

Once again, the film is set during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. It highlights how, for the first time, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force fought together in a coordinated operation. This story is presented in a deeply emotional manner, focusing not just on the battlefield but also on the human cost of war.

How Is the Film?

Border 2 is a strong film. If you watch it without constantly comparing it to Border, you will enjoy it much more. The film grips you from the very beginning and moves forward at a steady pace. It makes you emotional and beautifully portrays the struggles of soldiers’ families. There are several moments when you feel overwhelmed, tear up, and feel immense pride in our soldiers.

Yes, the VFX are weak, quite weak, but this film does not rely solely on visual effects. The bravery of the soldiers and their stories matter far more than flashy visuals. The music is effective, and the songs are used tastefully throughout the narrative. The first half is outstanding, focusing largely on family emotions and human drama, with minimal VFX. The second half is comparatively less impactful, and this is where the VFX issues become more noticeable. However, they are not distracting enough to stop you from watching the film. This film deserves to be watched purely for its emotional value.

Performances

Sunny Deol is in full form. His roar shakes the screen. He is the soul of the film and single-handedly delivers full value for money. Varun Dhawan is a pleasant surprise, his very first scene is powerful. After all the trolling he faced, he gives a fitting reply through his performance. Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts effortlessly. Ahan Shetty is impressive and portrays his character with sincerity and balance. Mona Singh supports Sunny Deol well, while Medha Rana delivers excellent work. Sonam Bajwa looks good, Anya Singh does well, and Mukesh Chhabra’s casting once again deserves praise, every actor feels perfectly suited to their role.

Direction and Writing

Nidhi Dutta’s story is strong and beautifully woven with emotions. Anurag Singh’s direction is solid, and he does justice to the legacy of Border. The film is handled maturely, with a well-balanced approach throughout.

Music

The music is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Multiple composers have come together, and the soundtrack becomes the heartbeat of the film. Every song adds depth and pushes the story forward, giving the film an extra emotional dimension. That said, the music could have been used even more.

Final Verdict

Overall, Border 2 is a film that should definitely be watched.