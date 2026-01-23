Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Border 2 First Half Is A Surprise Winner: Varun Dhawan Stuns, Sunny Deol Dominates

Border 2 first half review: Varun Dhawan delivers a surprising, next-level performance while Sunny Deol dominates the screen and Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

Border 2 delivers a powerful and emotionally charged first half that firmly exceeds expectations. From the moment the film opens, the energy is unmistakable, setting the stage for a gripping war drama driven by patriotism, brotherhood, and heartfelt emotions.

Varun Dhawan makes a smashing entry that immediately grabs attention. His screen presence is commanding, and he brings both intensity and vulnerability to his role. His performance in the first half is genuinely next level, proving that the trolling around his casting was completely unwarranted. This is one of those performances that silences critics and surprises even those who walked in with modest expectations.

Sunny Deol, as expected, shines emphatically. His impact on the big screen is on another level altogether. Every frame featuring him carries weight, authority, and emotion. Sunny doesn’t just play his part, he dominates the screen with the kind of presence only he can deliver, reminding audiences why he remains a force in patriotic cinema.

Diljit Dosanjh once again wins hearts with his effortless charm and emotional depth. He brings warmth and sincerity to the narrative, making his character instantly relatable. Ahaan Shetty also delivers a strong performance, especially in the emotional moments involving soldiers’ families, which form one of the strongest pillars of the first half.

The chemistry between the three male leads, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is excellent and adds immense strength to the storytelling. Their camaraderie feels organic and emotionally grounded, elevating the impact of every major sequence.

The buildup in the first half is handled beautifully, particularly the focus on soldiers and their families, which adds emotional weight without feeling forced. What initially seemed like it might be an average, emotion-driven film turns out to be a genuinely surprising and engaging experience. The first half, in particular, is nothing short of impressive—tight, impactful, and thoroughly entertaining.

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
