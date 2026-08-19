Ousted Ukraine Defence Minister Fedorov Calls For Wartime Elections, Challenges Zelenskyy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urges wartime elections in Ukraine.

He criticizes systemic governance crisis and ongoing corruption issues.

This popular call presents a major challenge to President Zelenskyy.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calls for wartime elections

Popular 35-year-old says 'democracy must not be held hostage'

Tech-savy Fedorov also criticizes corruption, reform resistance and 'systemic' crisis

Welcome to DW's coverage of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 August, 2026. Catch up the week's previous developments here.

Why has Ukraine not been holding elections?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term in office was technically due to end in May 2024 but Ukrainian martial law, which has been in place since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, constitutionally prohibits the staging of elections during wartime.

Not only are there significant logistical and practical hurdles given the potential vulnerability of public polling stations to Russian attacks, but millions of Ukrainians have also either fled abroad or are currently serving in the armed forces.

What's more, around one fifth of Ukraine's sovereign territory currently remains occupied, as do the Ukrainian citizens who live there.

Recent polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) suggests that only around 10% of Ukrainians believe elections should be held immediately, during wartime, and that the vast majority accept the need to wait until after the war.

Nevertheless, democracy has not been entirely put on hold in Ukraine. In 2025, public protests against an attempt by Zelenskyy to restrict the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies forced the president into a U-turn.

And in recent weeks, similar protests have taken place demanding the reinstatement of former Defense Minister Fedorov.

What did Fedorov say in his address?

In his video address, former Defense Minister Fedorov said that Ukraine must find a way of holding elections despite the practical and logistical challenges posed by the ongoing Russian invasion, which is now into its fifth year.

"We must find a legal, safe and realistic mechanism that will allow Ukraine to renew its full democratic process even under ​the conditions of a long war," he said.

Although he didn't specifically mention President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by name, Fedorov appeared to issue an open challenge by stating that Ukraine faced a "systemic crisis of governance" and criticizing continuing corruption.

"The old ​system lives by its own rules too often," he said. "It protects itself. It is scared of change."

Fedorov also did not specifically state that he would compete in any election, but recent polls suggest that the popular 35-year-old would likely beat Zelenskyy in a second-round run-off.

"Our people have long been ready for a different country," said Fedorov. "Now, our state must become worthy of its people."

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calls for elections

The recently ousted Ukrainian Defense Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, has called for Ukraine to hold wartime elections in what consitutes the biggest challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Democracy must not be held hostage by Russia," Fedorov, 35, said in a bombshell video message broadcast on Tuesday evening. "We are fighting precisely because we want to be a free European state."

Fedorov's announcement came just hours after Zelenskyy had nominated acting Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara to be Fedorov's permament successor at the defense ministry.

But Fedorov, who is credited with spearheading the digitalization of Ukraine's war effort, particularly in the field of drone warfare, enjoys significant support among younger Ukrainians, thousands of whom have been calling for his reinstatement.

Welcome to our coverage

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 August, 2026.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has called for elections to be held despite the ongoing war, less than a month after his dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fedorov's call comes after Zelenskyy nominated Yevhenii Khmara to replace him as Defense Minister.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian anti-graft agencies say they are investigate a group involving presidential officials.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.