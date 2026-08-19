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English NewsNewsCM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests

CM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests

Tamil Nadu’s Vijay government withdrew its student protest restrictions within 24 hours after facing criticism, while separately announcing a Rs 75,000 cooperative farm loan waiver.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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  • Separately, state announced Rs 75,000 cooperative farm loan waiver.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s government has withdrawn an order aimed at preventing students from participating in protests and political demonstrations, just 24 hours after it was issued. The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) had instructed schools, colleges, police and district administrations to take measures to keep students away from protests, including programmes organised by Left-wing parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The move drew criticism from the CJP, which called the directive unconstitutional. The government ultimately reversed course after the order became a political controversy there.

Order Withdrawn Within 24 Hours

The directive was issued as protests over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were taking place across Tamil Nadu. Student organisations linked to the CJP and Left-wing groups were participating in demonstrations, prompting the government to ask educational institutions and authorities to discourage students from joining such activities peacefully.

However, the order quickly became a political flashpoint. Critics argued that restricting students from participating in peaceful demonstrations could undermine their fundamental rights. Facing growing criticism, the Vijay government withdrew the instructions within a day.

The development came shortly after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that students have a fundamental right to protest, even when their views or opinions may be considered wrong. He also recalled his own involvement in student activities during his college years.

The government’s decision to withdraw the directive therefore marks a reversal of its initial approach, with the administration choosing to step back after the restrictions triggered political and serious constitutional concerns.

Also Read: NEET Row: Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Action On Students

Rs 75,000 Farm Loan Waiver

Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a major relief measure for farmers. The state said it would waive cooperative agricultural loans of up to Rs 75,000 in full.

Chief Minister Vijay said agriculture remains the backbone of the state and stressed that the country’s prosperity depends heavily on supporting farmers.

The announcement is expected to further provide financial relief to eligible farmers carrying cooperative agricultural debt. The government has presented the waiver as part of its wider effort to support the farming community and strengthen the local rural economy for eligible farming families.

Also Read: Goa Govt Moves SC Seeking Life Imprisonment For Tarun Tejpal In Rape Case

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay CJP Tamil Nadu Students TVK CM Vijay
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