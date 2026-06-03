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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Release With Family | WATCH

Kriti Sanon Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Release With Family | WATCH

Ahead of the release of Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon visited the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh with her family. The actress offered prayers and greeted fans during her spiritual visit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kriti Sanon visited Tirumala Temple seeking blessings for Cocktail 2.
  • She offered prayers with family, following temple customs respectfully.
  • Sanon described Cocktail 2 as stylish, modern, and relatable.
  • The film, also starring Shahid Kapoor, releases June 19.

Kriti Sanon is all set for the release of her much-anticipated film Cocktail 2. As the actress gears up for the film's release, promotions and other commitments, she made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings ahead of the sequel's release on June 19.

Kriti Makes A Spiritual Stop

Kriti visited the Tirumala Temple along with her family and offered prayers at the holy shrine. The actress spent some peaceful moments at the temple and followed all the customs and traditions while taking part in the rituals.

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Several devotees present at the temple gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actress and click pictures with her. Kriti kept her look simple and elegant for the visit, wearing a white suit paired with minimal makeup. As she exited the temple premises, she greeted fans with folded hands and acknowledged them warmly.

Photos and videos from her visit have now surfaced online and are being widely shared by fans on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beautiful Tirupathi (@beautifultirupathi)

Kriti Opens Up About Cocktail 2

Meanwhile, Kriti recently spoke about Cocktail 2 and shared what she loved most about the film.

According to News18, the actress said, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!"

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Shahid Kapoor also spoke about the film and expressed his excitement ahead of its release.

He said, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer."

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is set to release in theatres on June 19. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The sequel stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The film has already generated alot of buzz with its songs, trailer and the chemistry between its lead cast. At the same time, several rumours surrounding the storyline have further added to the curiosity among audiences, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the month.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kriti Sanon visit Tirumala Temple?

Kriti Sanon visited the Tirumala Temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Cocktail 2.

When is Cocktail 2 releasing?

Cocktail 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19.

Who are the lead actors in Cocktail 2?

The lead roles in Cocktail 2 are played by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

What does Kriti Sanon love about Cocktail 2?

Kriti Sanon loves that the film is stylish, visually refreshing, relatable, and modern, with beautifully flawed characters and great music.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Cocktail 2
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