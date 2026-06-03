Kriti Sanon Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Release With Family | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon visited Tirumala Temple seeking blessings for Cocktail 2.

She offered prayers with family, following temple customs respectfully.

Sanon described Cocktail 2 as stylish, modern, and relatable.

The film, also starring Shahid Kapoor, releases June 19.

Kriti Sanon is all set for the release of her much-anticipated film Cocktail 2. As the actress gears up for the film's release, promotions and other commitments, she made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings ahead of the sequel's release on June 19.

Kriti Makes A Spiritual Stop

Kriti visited the Tirumala Temple along with her family and offered prayers at the holy shrine. The actress spent some peaceful moments at the temple and followed all the customs and traditions while taking part in the rituals.

ALSO READ | Imtiaz Ali Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted When Asked To Sing For Rockstar

Several devotees present at the temple gathered around to catch a glimpse of the actress and click pictures with her. Kriti kept her look simple and elegant for the visit, wearing a white suit paired with minimal makeup. As she exited the temple premises, she greeted fans with folded hands and acknowledged them warmly.

Photos and videos from her visit have now surfaced online and are being widely shared by fans on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautiful Tirupathi (@beautifultirupathi)

Kriti Opens Up About Cocktail 2

Meanwhile, Kriti recently spoke about Cocktail 2 and shared what she loved most about the film.

According to News18, the actress said, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!"

ALSO READ | ‘I Slept Beside My Father Until 14’: Bobby Deol Gets Candid About Dharmendra And Married Life

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about the film and expressed his excitement ahead of its release.

He said, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer."

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is set to release in theatres on June 19. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The sequel stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The film has already generated alot of buzz with its songs, trailer and the chemistry between its lead cast. At the same time, several rumours surrounding the storyline have further added to the curiosity among audiences, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the month.