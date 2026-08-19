Sunita Ahuja Takes Back Divorce Case Against Govinda, Seen Outside Family Court In Mumbai

After a video of Sunita Ahuja stepping out of a family court in Mumbai with her son Yashvardhan went viral, speculation was rife that she and Govinda were heading for a divorce. In the video, Sunita appeared unusually quiet, serious and in a hurry. She did not interact with the paparazzi, while Yashvardhan was seen requesting photographers not to take pictures. As she got into her car, Sunita sarcastically remarked, “We had come to celebrate a birthday.”

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However, the latest development has taken an unexpected turn. According to an NDTV report, Sunita has now withdrawn her divorce case against the actor.

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, told the outlet that the development took place just minutes earlier and added that Govinda had no immediate reaction.

“But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?” NDTV quoted Sinha as saying.

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He further added, “Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all.”

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Rumours

It all began in 2024 when reports claimed that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from Govinda. According to court documents that later surfaced, Sunita had allegedly filed a divorce petition at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024.

The matter became public months later, and in February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer and family friend Lalit Bindal confirmed that a divorce petition had been filed months earlier but stressed that the couple was together at the time.

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He also argued that some of Sunita’s statements had been misunderstood and insisted that the marriage was not necessarily heading towards a permanent end.

Later that year, Govinda’s lawyer once again dismissed reports claiming that the couple was about to separate.

Sunita Ahuja had also later said that she would never leave Govinda.

Explaining why she lived in a separate house from Govinda, Sunita had said that the arrangement was due to Govinda’s political work and the family’s need for privacy while their daughter was growing up.

Sunita’s Revelations On ‘Lock Upp 2’

Recently, Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda’s rumoured affairs on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza 2. She said, “When you love someone, you have to tolerate everything. How many affairs must ‘Chi Chi’ have had in his life? Actors and actresses do have affairs, and that’s okay.”

Later, she added, “Can you stop someone? Should I sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too. I don’t even think about it.”

Govinda Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend

The latest controversy began after Govinda was spotted at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend Rani Swarnkar, who is reportedly an actress in his upcoming film Roopa. Pictures of the two went viral on social media. However, neither Govinda nor Rani publicly confirmed any romantic relationship.

Sunita had also targeted Govinda over his appearance with Rani

Sunita had reacted to the matter, saying, “He is roaming around with a girl who is the same age as his daughter. He should be ashamed.” Taking a dig at Komal, she added, “Your ‘sugar daddy’ is very rich. Dress properly. Look at our style. Earlier, there was at least some standard - now even that is gone.”