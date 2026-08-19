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English NewsNewsModi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved, 2.6 Million Jobs Expected

Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved, 2.6 Million Jobs Expected

Among the approved projects is the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonvarsha Highway, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,591 crore.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cabinet approved five major infrastructure projects, costing ₹13,041 crore.
  • Highway, Kharagpur-Bhadrak, Bhadrak-Haridaspur rail lines are included.
  • Congestion reduction, logistics savings, and job creation anticipated.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (August 19, 2026) approved five major infrastructure projects involving four railway lines and one four-lane highway at a total cost of Rs 13,041 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Among the approved projects is the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonvarsha Highway, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,591 crore.

The railway projects cover important routes in West Bengal and Odisha.

Kharagpur-Bhadrak Rail Expansion

The Cabinet approved the construction of a third and fourth railway line along the 173-km Kharagpur-Bhadrak stretch at a cost of Rs 3,352 crore.

The project will include the construction of 41 major bridges and 169 minor bridges.

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“The first project will build a third and fourth line on the 173-km stretch between Kharagpur and Bhadrak at a cost of Rs 3,352 crore, including the construction of 41 major and 169 minor bridges,” Vaishnaw said.

Fourth Line Between Bhadrak And Haridaspur

The government has also approved a fourth railway line along the 75-km Bhadrak-Haridaspur stretch at a cost of Rs 1,533 crore.

“The second project will build a fourth line on the 75-km stretch from Bhadrak to Haridaspur at a cost of Rs 1,533 crore,” Vaishnaw said.

Projects Expected To Ease Congestion

Vaishnaw said special rail-over-rail and rail flyovers have been implemented on the route to address train congestion and traffic congestion within Cuttack city.

He said, “Special rail-over-rail and rail flyovers have been implemented on this route to alleviate train congestion and traffic congestion within Cuttack city. This entire plan will save the country approximately Rs 433 crore in logistics costs each year and generate approximately 2.6 million jobs.”

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total cost of the infrastructure projects approved by the Union Cabinet?

The Union Cabinet approved five major infrastructure projects, including four railway lines and one highway, at a total cost of ₹13,041 crore.

Which specific highway project was approved?

The approved highway project is the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonvarsha Highway. It will be constructed at a cost of ₹3,591 crore.

What are the key benefits expected from these railway projects?

These projects aim to ease train and traffic congestion, especially in Cuttack. They are projected to save ₹433 crore annually in logistics costs and generate approximately 2.6 million jobs.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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Infra Push Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push Jobs Expected
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