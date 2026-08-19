Prakash Raj Supports CJP After Hingoli School Protest, Says ‘Dimagi Bano, Andhbhakt Nahi’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP protest leads to Maharashtra school principal's suspension.

Actor Prakash Raj backed CJP, urging systemic accountability.

CJP campaign demands better infrastructure, accountability in government schools.

Actor Prakash Raj has once again extended his support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement after a protest in Maharashtra resulted in the suspension of a government school principal. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the development from Hingoli, calling it a major victory for villagers in Limbala who had raised concerns about the school's condition. Raj shared Dipke's video on social media and used the occasion to urge people to question the system. His post also appeared to reference Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent use of the phrase ‘dimagi naxals’, adding another political layer to his reaction to the campaign.

CJP School Protest Leads To Principal’s Suspension

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video from Limbala in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, announcing that the government school principal had been suspended following a protest by villagers. According to Dipke, the principal had been reporting for duty while intoxicated. Dipke had joined the villagers in demanding action and better conditions at the school.

Thank you Cockroaches ❤️❤️❤️ This the power of Citizens demanding accountability from the system 💪💪💪 Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi

Dimagi bano .. Andhbahakt nahi #justasking #SchoolThikKaro https://t.co/h6yHH8Oi29 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 18, 2026

“First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district. The alcoholic principal has been suspended. I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge.* *(Don’t stop now till the school is improved)," Dipke wrote.

The protest was part of CJP's ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, which focuses on problems affecting government schools and demands better infrastructure, facilities and accountability.

Prakash Raj’s ‘Dimagi Bano’ Post

Raj shared Dipke's video and congratulated the campaign for the development. His message appeared to refer to the phrase ‘dimagi naxals’, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi used during his Independence Day address.

Dear fraaands Dimagi bano ..Bewakoof nahi . Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi. #justasking pic.twitter.com/oiQ2rG3MY0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 16, 2026

“Thank you Cockroaches (heart emojis). This is the power of Citizens demanding accountability from the system (bicep emojis)...Dimagi bano... Andhbahakt nahi (Ask questions, don’t be subservient. Use your brain, don’t have blind faith). #justasking #SchoolThikKaro,” Raj wrote.

The phrase has since featured in social media discussions, with public figures using variations of it while commenting on political and social issues. Raj has supported the CJP movement from its early stages and has previously participated in its protests. He also attended a CJP demonstration in New Delhi where students raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the NEET examination.

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Prakash Raj’s Recent Political Comments

The actor has recently been vocal about several public and political issues. He questioned the Election Commission after claiming that his name had been removed from the voters' list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission said his name had not been deleted. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation later said his voter status had been marked as ‘shifted’ because he had changed his residence and would need to register again.

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Meanwhile, Raj continues to work across multiple film industries. His recent Telugu releases include Seetha Payanam, S Saraswathi and Dacoit: A Love Story, while his upcoming projects include Jana Nayagan, Drishyam 3, Varanasi, Spirit and G2. The latest CJP development has once again brought Raj's public activism into focus, with the actor using the school campaign's outcome to call for greater accountability from public institutions.