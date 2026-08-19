Kartik Aaryan Suffers Serious Knee Injury On Kabir Khan Film Set, Surgery Planned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kartik Aaryan injured knee filming action scene for Kabir Khan.

Hospitalized, Kartik awaits knee surgery after doctor's recommendation.

Post-surgery, he will start Anurag Basu's musical with Srileela.

Aaryan also has Karan Johar, Naagzilla, Captain India films.

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been injured while filming his upcoming film. According to reports, he seriously injured his knee while filming an action scene for director Kabir Khan's untitled film. The incident reportedly occurred during the final two days of filming.

Kartik Aaryan Will Soon Undergo Knee Surgery

According to an India Today report, Kartik was hospitalized immediately after suffering a knee injury, where doctors advised him to undergo knee surgery and rest for some time. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, features several high-intensity action scenes, for which Kartik has been undergoing special training for some time.

Kartik Aaryan Is Admitted To Fortis Raheja Hospital

A source close to the production told India Today, "Kartik is under the care of doctors at Fortis Raheja Hospital. He will soon undergo knee surgery. After this, he will need to rest for a few days before he can resume work." This is Kartik's second film with Kabir Khan, the title of which is yet to be finalized. The two previously worked together in the film "Chandu Champion."





ALSO READ | ‘My Mom Calls Him A Bakra’: Shubhra Shetty On Anurag Kashyap And Their Relationship

These Are Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Films

Reports claim that after his surgery and recovery, Kartik will begin work on director Anurag Basu's film, a romantic musical that also stars Srileela in the lead role. Srileela is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Srileela recently resumed shooting her portions in Mumbai. Pritam is composing the music for the film.

ALSO READ | Sunita Ahuja Takes Back Divorce Case Against Govinda, Seen Outside Family Court In Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan has a Karan Johar film in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy-adventure film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Karan Johar is the film's producer. He also has Captain India, in which Kartik will play a patriotic pilot. Audiences are eagerly awaiting Kartik's upcoming films.