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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKartik Aaryan Suffers Serious Knee Injury On Kabir Khan Film Set, Surgery Planned

Kartik Aaryan Suffers Serious Knee Injury On Kabir Khan Film Set, Surgery Planned

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury while filming an action sequence for Kabir Khan’s upcoming film. The actor was hospitalised at Fortis Raheja Hospital.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kartik Aaryan injured knee filming action scene for Kabir Khan.
  • Hospitalized, Kartik awaits knee surgery after doctor's recommendation.
  • Post-surgery, he will start Anurag Basu's musical with Srileela.
  • Aaryan also has Karan Johar, Naagzilla, Captain India films.

Popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been injured while filming his upcoming film. According to reports, he seriously injured his knee while filming an action scene for director Kabir Khan's untitled film. The incident reportedly occurred during the final two days of filming.

Kartik Aaryan Will Soon Undergo Knee Surgery

According to an India Today report, Kartik was hospitalized immediately after suffering a knee injury, where doctors advised him to undergo knee surgery and rest for some time. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, features several high-intensity action scenes, for which Kartik has been undergoing special training for some time.

Kartik Aaryan Is Admitted To Fortis Raheja Hospital

A source close to the production told India Today, "Kartik is under the care of doctors at Fortis Raheja Hospital. He will soon undergo knee surgery. After this, he will need to rest for a few days before he can resume work." This is Kartik's second film with Kabir Khan, the title of which is yet to be finalized. The two previously worked together in the film "Chandu Champion." 

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These Are Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Films

Reports claim that after his surgery and recovery, Kartik will begin work on director Anurag Basu's film, a romantic musical that also stars Srileela in the lead role. Srileela is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Srileela recently resumed shooting her portions in Mumbai. Pritam is composing the music for the film.

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Kartik Aaryan has a Karan Johar film in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy-adventure film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Karan Johar is the film's producer. He also has Captain India, in which Kartik will play a patriotic pilot. Audiences are eagerly awaiting Kartik's upcoming films.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan seriously injured his knee while filming an action scene for director Kabir Khan's untitled film. The incident occurred during the final two days of filming.

What treatment will Kartik Aaryan undergo?

Doctors have advised Kartik Aaryan to undergo knee surgery and rest for some time. He is currently admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital for care.

Which film was Kartik Aaryan shooting when he got injured?

He was filming an untitled action film directed by Kabir Khan. This is his second film with Kabir Khan, following

What are Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films after his recovery?

After his surgery and recovery, Kartik will work on Anurag Basu's film, a Karan Johar production, Naagzilla, and Captain India.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan Injury Kartik Aaryan Knee Injury Kartik Aaryan Surgery Kabir Khan Film
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