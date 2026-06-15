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HomeEntertainmentOliver Tree’s Final Brazil World Cup Video Draws Emotional Tributes From Fans

Oliver Tree’s Final Brazil World Cup Video Draws Emotional Tributes From Fans

Singer Oliver Tree reportedly died in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, just a day after sharing a cheerful Brazil video online.

Reported By : Vijaya Mishra | 
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Oliver Tree died in a Rio de Janeiro helicopter collision.
  • Two helicopters crashed mid-air, killing six people onboard.
  • Tree's last social media post showed him enjoying Brazil.
  • Authorities are investigating the tragic mid-air collision details.

Singer, songwriter, and internet personality Oliver Tree has died after a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, leaving fans across the world stunned. The 32-year-old musician, known for his unusual style and viral music, was reportedly among six people killed when two helicopters collided over the city’s western zone on Sunday morning. The tragedy came just hours after Tree shared a light-hearted video from Brazil on social media, where he appeared to be enjoying his time during a world tour. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Rio Helicopter Collision

Brazilian authorities said two helicopters crashed after colliding mid-air above Rio de Janeiro’s western region. One aircraft reportedly carried five people, while the second had only a pilot on board. Following the collision, the helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle parking area, triggering a major fire. Emergency teams reached the scene quickly, though officials said the damage caused by flames made the investigation more difficult.

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Oliver Tree’s Final Instagram Post

Just a day before the incident, Tree shared a playful Instagram reel from Brazil. Wearing a Brazil football shirt, the singer appeared in a humorous clip that showed him taking part in casual activities, including a friendly football game and cycling. The post quickly turned into a space for tributes after reports of his death emerged. Fans filled the comments section with emotional messages, remembering the musician and expressing disbelief over the news.

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Oliver Tree’s Music Journey

Born in California, Oliver Tree built a loyal fanbase through his distinctive music and unconventional public image. He first gained widespread attention after the release of When I’m Down in 2017, a breakthrough moment that helped launch his mainstream career. Over the years, he released several albums and became known for blending alternative, indie, and electronic influences, while maintaining a unique visual identity that stood apart in the music industry.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Iae Break (@iae.break)

Others Reported Dead In Crash

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi, whose real name was Gaspar Prim, was also reported among those killed in the accident. Authorities reportedly identified all six victims involved in the collision. Other names linked to the crash included passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale, along with pilots operating both helicopters. Officials are continuing to examine what led to the mid-air collision.

Oliver Tree’s sudden death has left fans shocked, especially as his final social media post showed him enjoying his time in Brazil. Investigators are still working to understand what caused the deadly crash.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Oliver Tree?

Singer Oliver Tree died in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was reportedly among six people killed when two helicopters crashed mid-air.

Where did the helicopter collision take place?

The incident occurred in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the city's western zone. The helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle parking area, causing a major fire.

Who else was killed in the helicopter crash?

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi (Gaspar Prim) was also among those killed. Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale, and two pilots were identified as victims.

What was Oliver Tree doing before the incident?

Hours before the collision, Oliver Tree shared a light-hearted video from Brazil on social media. He appeared to be enjoying his time during a world tour.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oliver Tree Death Oliver Tree Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Crash Oliver Tree Final Instagram Post Singer Dies Brazil Helicopter Collision Brazil
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