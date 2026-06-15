Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Sheikh’s New Home Gets A Temple, Internet Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devoleena and Shanawaz earned praise for new temple installation.

Shanawaz replaced the old temple for better home layout.

Couple exemplifies interfaith respect, supporting each other's traditions.

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Sheikh, are winning hearts online after sharing a glimpse of a thoughtful addition to their new home. In a recent YouTube vlog, Shanawaz revealed that he had arranged for a new temple to be installed in the house to better suit the layout of their newly constructed residence.

The gesture has drawn praise from fans, many of whom have highlighted the couple’s mutual respect for each other’s faiths.

Devoleena, Shanawaz On New Temple

Speaking in the vlog, Shanawaz explained that the placement of the original temple was not ideal after they moved into their new home. As a result, the couple decided to replace it with a more practical alternative.

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He shared that the previous temple, made of marble, was extremely heavy and difficult to maintain. The old structure was later donated to a priest. Shanawaz and Devoleena then personally selected a new wooden temple and oversaw its installation in their home.

A Relationship Built on Mutual Respect

Devoleena and Shanawaz, who married in a court ceremony in December 2022, have often spoken through their actions about respecting each other's religious beliefs. While Shanawaz accompanies Devoleena to temples, she participates in Ramadan traditions and prepares meals during iftar.

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The couple are now parents to a young son named Joy and frequently shares glimpses of their family life with followers. Fans have particularly appreciated Shanawaz’s latest gesture, viewing it as an example of understanding and harmony within an interfaith marriage.

On the professional front, Devoleena remains best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor is currently taking time away from work to focus on raising her son.