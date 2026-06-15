Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDevoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Sheikh’s New Home Gets A Temple, Internet Reacts

Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Sheikh’s New Home Gets A Temple, Internet Reacts

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Sheikh are winning hearts after sharing a vlog in which they revealed that a new temple has been installed in their newly built home.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devoleena and Shanawaz earned praise for new temple installation.
  • Shanawaz replaced the old temple for better home layout.
  • Couple exemplifies interfaith respect, supporting each other's traditions.

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Sheikh, are winning hearts online after sharing a glimpse of a thoughtful addition to their new home. In a recent YouTube vlog, Shanawaz revealed that he had arranged for a new temple to be installed in the house to better suit the layout of their newly constructed residence.

The gesture has drawn praise from fans, many of whom have highlighted the couple’s mutual respect for each other’s faiths.

Devoleena, Shanawaz On New Temple

Speaking in the vlog, Shanawaz explained that the placement of the original temple was not ideal after they moved into their new home. As a result, the couple decided to replace it with a more practical alternative. 

ALSO READ | Prabhas’ ‘Fauji’ May Release Before SRK’s ‘King’ In December 2026; Teaser Expected Soon

He shared that the previous temple, made of marble, was extremely heavy and difficult to maintain. The old structure was later donated to a priest. Shanawaz and Devoleena then personally selected a new wooden temple and oversaw its installation in their home.

A Relationship Built on Mutual Respect

Devoleena and Shanawaz, who married in a court ceremony in December 2022, have often spoken through their actions about respecting each other's religious beliefs. While Shanawaz accompanies Devoleena to temples, she participates in Ramadan traditions and prepares meals during iftar.

ALSO READ | Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Footage Shows Doctor Doom Battling Avengers, X-Men And Fantastic Four

The couple are now parents to a young son named Joy and frequently shares glimpses of their family life with followers. Fans have particularly appreciated Shanawaz’s latest gesture, viewing it as an example of understanding and harmony within an interfaith marriage.

On the professional front, Devoleena remains best known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor is currently taking time away from work to focus on raising her son.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh get a new temple for their home?

The original temple's placement was not ideal in their new residence. Shanawaz explained it was also heavy and difficult to maintain.

How did fans react to Shanawaz's gesture of installing a new temple?

Fans praised the couple for their mutual respect for each other's faiths. They viewed it as an example of understanding and harmony in an interfaith marriage.

What happened to the couple's original temple?

The previous marble temple, which was very heavy, was donated to a priest. The couple then selected and installed a new wooden temple.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shanawaz Sheikh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Sheikh’s New Home Gets A Temple, Internet Reacts
Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shanawaz Sheikh’s New Home Gets A Temple, Internet Reacts
Celebrities
Sshura Khan’s Savage Reply To Troll Calling Arbaaz Khan An ‘Old Man’ Goes Viral
Sshura Khan’s Savage Reply To Troll Calling Arbaaz Khan An ‘Old Man’ Goes Viral
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | ‘Talent Alone Isn’t Enough’: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley On Bollywood Debut In Bobby Deol’s Bandar
ABP Exclusive | ‘Talent Alone Isn’t Enough’: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley On Bollywood Debut In Bandar
Celebrities
Karan Johar Reacts To ‘Raakh’, Says Ali Fazal-Sonali Bendre Series Shows ‘Ugliest Side Of Humanity’
Karan Johar Reacts To ‘Raakh’, Says Ali Fazal-Sonali Bendre Series Shows ‘Ugliest Side Of Humanity’
Advertisement

Videos

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Ukraine War Update: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike, Kyiv Heritage Site Hit
Middle East Fallout: Netanyahu Faces Heat in Israel After US-Iran Peace Deal Announcement
Pakistan Air Crash: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Two Pilots Killed
Inflation Alert: Wholesale Inflation Jumps to 9.68%, Raising Concerns Over Rising Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget